Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: Stat Highlights

Nishant Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 14 // 18 Dec 2018, 23:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

After losing the opening match at Adelaide, Australia bounced back hard as they thrashed the Indian side by 146 runs in the second match. It is the first win for the Australian team in Tests since March 2018, during which they lost 5 matches and 1 resulted in a draw.

Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers, Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris, provided a solid start and added 112 runs for the first wicket. Both got to their respective half-centuries before getting out. With useful contributions from Shaun Marsh, Travis Head and Tim Paine, Australia managed to post 326 on the board.

Indian openers failed again and both were back at the pavilion when the scoreboard read only 8 runs. Captain Kohli came to the rescue and struck a brilliant century and took his team's score to 283. Ajinkya Rahane also made valuable 51.

Australia started their second inning with a lead of 43 runs. Usman Khawaja played an important inning of 72 runs while Paine also contributed 37. Australia ended at 243, setting up a target of 287 for India. Indian batting crumbled in the 4th innings and were bundled out for 140. Australia won the match by 146 runs, thus levelling the series 1-1.

Nathan Lyon was 'Player of the Match' for his 8 wickets.

Here are some of the interesting stats of this match:

531 - It was 531st Test match played by India (Won - 149, Lost - 165, Drawn - 216, Tied - 1).

816 - It was 816th Test match played by Australia (Won - 384, Lost - 221, Drawn - 209, Tied - 2).

992 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 631, Extras - 61)

Advertisement

100 - No. of fours hit in the match. Virat Kohli hit 15 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

4 - No. of sixes hit in the match, Ajinkya Rahane hit 3 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

1 - Virat Kohli scored the only century of the match

5 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Ajinkya Rahane, Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marcus Harris).

123 - No. of runs scored by Virat Kohli in the 1st innings of the match, the highest individual score in the match.

112 - No. of runs added by Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris for the 1st wicket in the 1st innings of Australia, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

40 - No. of wickets fell down in the match.

6/56 - Bowling figures of Mohammed Shami in the 2nd innings of Australia, the best by any bowler in the match.

Individual Records

Virat Kohli scored his 25th Test century in the 75th match.

Virat Kohli took 127 innings to complete his 25 Test hundreds, becoming the second-fastest player to do so after Don Bradman ( 68 innings).

Virat Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's six 100s in Australia - the most by a non-English visiting batsman in Tests in Australia.

Nathan Lyon took 14th five-wicket haul in his 82nd Test match. It was also his 7th five-wicket haul against India. Now, he has most no. of 5-wicket haul against India in Tests along with Muttiah Muralitharan.

Mohammed Shami took 4th five-wicket haul in his 38th match.

Advertisement