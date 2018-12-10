Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India need to do to go 2-0 up in the second Test

Pant should bat more responsibly

India pulled off a 31-run victory over the Australian cricket team in the final session of the match in Adelaide today. It was the first time that India won the first match of a series in Australia. This match would go into the record books and India will now have a good chance of winning this tournament.

For that to happen, India needs to put on a convincing performance at Perth to make sure they go up 2-0 up in the series. Hence, India needs to focus on these things if they have to repeat their Adelaide heroics.

#1 Should find a way to tackle Australia's lower order

Australia's lower order troubled India with their bat

The first Test match was not an easy one for India to win as Australia's lower-order put up a good fight. The major reason for the match coming so close was due to the batting performance of Pat Cummins, Starc and Nathan Lyon. This has been the perennial problem for Indian in overseas tours and this match was a rare case where they got away from it.

India should now think of a plan to restrict the runs made by Australia's tailenders to a minimal level. India has good seam bowlers in their side and a plan made around them would be the best approach.

It could be important because lesser runs made by the lower order would affect their morale when they are bowling. India will also have fewer runs to worry about as it could make a difference in the final day like the first match.

#2 An extra bowling option is a must for the next match

Will Vihari get a chance at Perth?

Virat Kohli's decision to go with just four bowlers was met with much criticism before the start of the match. Although it did not make much difference to the game, an extra bowler could have made things easier for India on the final day. Murali Vijay, who has hardly bowled in his entire career was used as the fifth bowler on a pitch which had roughs to be utilized by a spinner.

India should try to include an extra bowling option next match without affecting much of the team balance. It should be kept in mind that an injury to a bowler could put the game at risk if the team goes with just four bowlers.

Hardik Pandya's absence means that Ravindra Jadeja must have to be used to achieve India's objective. Otherwise, a more accomplished part-time spinner in Hanuma Vihari can be brought into the team.

#3 India's lower middle-order must start to fire

The major contributions in both the innings for India have come from the top-order. Although it is a good sign, the lower middle-order should make some runs to take the pressure off the top-order batsman.

Rohit Sharma and Pant have been the guilty players and they should play more responsibly to utilize the platform provided by the batsman playing above them. They have often given their wickets quickly which has led to the quick fall of wickets in the batting order.

It should be noted that India's tail-enders have hardly contributed to this game. The runs scored by them could be vital in a close Test match and hence the likes of Ishant Sharma and Shami should try to remain for a longer time at the crease

