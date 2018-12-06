×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 things you might have missed from day 1 of the first Test

Raja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
52   //    06 Dec 2018, 20:07 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara's maiden ton in Australia headlines Day 1
Cheteshwar Pujara's maiden ton in Australia headlines Day 1

The much anticipated India-Australia Test Series got off to an exciting start. After winning a rare toss, India's captain Virat Kohli opted to bat first. The decision did not go in favour as the Australian quickies wreaked havoc to leave the Indian batsmen reeling.

Within 11 overs of play, the Indian top 3 were back in the dugout. Poor shot selection against the Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc was largely responsible for India's dismal show with the bat.

Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay failed to provide a good start to the team yet again and perished in the temptation to drive which resulted in catches at the cordon. Captain Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane too perished in the same attempt.

Comeback man Rohit Sharma had a promising start and was playing ball to the merit but he too could not last more and was out for a 61-ball 37. On the other end was Cheteshwar Pujara, who was at his usual calm-best. Calm as a sage, he was looking at the turmoil going on at the other end.

He kept playing his shots, trusting his defence and gradually steadied the Indian innings. He stitched a brief 45 runs partnership with Rohit, 41 with Pant and 62 runs with Ashwin. As he started running out of partners, Pujara upped the ante. He brought out cuts, pulls and eye-grabbing punched-drives from the closet as he racked up his 16th Test hundred.

He got run-out at the stroke of stumps but till then he had done what he has been doing best- rescuing the team from trouble. Let's have a look at three possible things that you might have missed from Day 1.

#3 The opening pair of Muarli Vijay and KL Rahul failed for the tenth straight time outside Asia

The pair of Vijay and Rahul has been ineffective overseas
The pair of Vijay and Rahul has been ineffective overseas

It is rightly said that the openers set the tone of the innings. They are pivotal if the team has to score a good total. However, this has not been the case with Rahul and Vijay. In the ten innings in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, this Indian opening pair has failed to post even one 50+ opening stand. Even today, the opening stand could last only 3 runs.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Nathan Lyon
Raja
ANALYST
Australia vs India 2018-19, Day 1 summary: Australia come...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
3 Things we learnt from day 1 at Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018: 3 things India could have done...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 lessons India would've...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/9 (87.5 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us