Australia vs India 2018-19, 3rd Test: Aussie commentators should not jump the gun on nature of MCG pitch

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
275   //    26 Dec 2018, 17:42 IST


On an attritional first day of the Boxing Day Test, where there was a high-quality battle between a set of disciplined bowlers and a set of equally determined batsmen, much of the discussion, unfortunately, focused on the nature of the pitch. On TV, the commentators, many of whom happen to be former Australian cricketers lamented the ‘disappointing’ nature of the pitch, which according to them did not have enough for the bowlers.

With each passing minute, the Aussie frustration kept rising through the day on the face of some solid resistance from Indian batsmen. It started with the openers, largely spearheaded by almost Boycott-esque stonewalling effort from make-shift opener Hanuma Vihari.

The pattern continued throughout the day. The Aussies simply failed to create enough chances and even when chances were created, they were not taken, a case in point being Tim Paine grassing a chance offered by Kohli towards the fag end of the day.

As Pat Cummins showed in the early stages, and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood showed in the later stages of the day with the second new ball in hand, there is certainly enough for bowlers on this pitch. But the bowlers need to pitch the ball in the right areas, fielders need to hold on to catches and the batsmen need to apply themselves to the task at hand. On the first day at MCG, the latter was found in ample measure, but the same cannot be said of the former.

The batsmen applied themselves admirably. But the bowlers, especially with the first new ball, barring Cummins, failed to bowl in the right areas to create enough wicket-taking chances. On a day when there were hardly any chances created, it was important for the fielders to back up their bowlers.

Unfortunately for the Aussies, they were let down by their captain in this department. If Paine had taken that catch off Kohli, there was a realistic possibility that the on-fire Mitchell Starc could have created further chances with the new batsman, possibly a night watchman, at the crease. It is not the fault of the pitch if bowlers and fielders do not do their assigned job.

Instead of giving the credit where it is due, in this case to the remarkably professional and disciplined Indian batting effort, it is unfortunate that the Aussie commentators chose to blame the pitch. The least they could do is to wait until both sides have played their first innings, before announcing a verdict on the pitch.

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
