Australia vs India 2018-19, 3rd Test: India in a commanding position at the end of Day 2

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 2

The Indian cricket team ended the second day of the third Test in a commanding position at Melbourne Cricket Ground as the batsmen piled on a big total of 443 runs before declaring and putting Australia into bat.

Starting the 2nd day on 215 for 2, the overnight pair of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the innings with some solid stroke-play. Kohli reached his half-century off 110 balls while Pujara reached his 17th Test century off 280 balls. Both of them took India to 277 for 2 before lunch.

After the lunch break, both the batsmen were dismissed in quick succession after adding 170 runs for the 3rd wicket. The two new batsmen, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, played cautiously to end the second session at 346 for 4. Rahane played with cautious intent and looked at ease when the ball kept low.

After the tea break, Rahane was dismissed for 34 runs by Nathan Lyon after adding 62 runs for the 5th wicket with Rohit Sharma. The new batsman Rishabh Pant and Rohit then tired the Australian bowling line-up as they put on 76 runs for the 6th wicket.

Rohit Sharma reached his first half-century outside Asia off 97 balls and also remained not out on 63. However, Pant was dismissed for 39. Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat after Pant, faced just 3 balls before Josh Hazlewood dismissed him. India then declared their innings at 443 for 7.

In reply, the Indian new bowlers tested Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris but were unable to get a breakthrough. Nonetheless, it was a good bowling effort by Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Australia ended the 2nd day on 8-0.

All in all, it was a brilliant batting effort by the Indian batsmen to post a massive total of 443 on the board. Come tomorrow, the Indian bowlers will be looking to put pressure on the Australian batsmen and make something of this match.

Brief Scores: Australia 8 for 0 in 6 overs (Aaron Finch 5*, Marcus Harris 3*) trail India 443 for 7 in 169.4 overs (Pujara 106, Kohli 82, Rohit Sharma 63*) by 435 runs.

