Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 Unnoticed things from third Test match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    30 Dec 2018, 08:44 IST

India lead the series 2-1
India lead the series 2-1

India scripted a historic win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. By virtue of this win, India will take back the Border-Gavaskar trophy even if they went on to lose the Sydney Test. Indian scored a mammoth 443 after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss on the Boxing day and chose to bat first.

Mayank Agarwal made an impressive debut with a stroke-filled 76. Cheteshwar Pujara top scored with another patient 103 and his partnership with Kohli steered India to a match-winning total as the pitch showed some variable bounce from day one. Australian batsman couldn't cope with that as they were skittled out 151 in their first innings, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah who wreaked havoc with 6-33.

To the surprise of everyone, India didn't enforce the follow-on despite having a lead of 292. India's intention for some quick runs were cut short by a fierce Pat Cummins who picked four wickets in seven balls. India declared on the fourth morning to set an improbable target of 399.

India is on the verge of a historic series win and with this win; they have created a few records. Let us look at four unnoticed things from the Test match.

#1 India opened with two first time openers after 86 years

Mayank Aggarwal
Mayank Aggarwal

India's struggle at the top of the order in overseas conditions is well documented as the last century opening partnership came back in 2010 in South Africa by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

The woes continued this year as Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul failed to make major contributions. After an impressive debut by Prithvi Shaw, he was expected to open the innings but an injury in the warmup game ruled him out of the series.

Rahul-Vijay failed miserably, as Selectors were forced to bring in Mayank Agarwal. The temperament that Hanuma Vihari has shown in his short Test career prompted the management to open the batting with him. India opened with two first time openers after 1936 Lord's Test when Vijay Merchant and Dattaram Hindlekar opened for India.

1 / 4 NEXT
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
