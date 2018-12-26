Unique coincidence: India's starting XI features 6 first-class triple centurions

Indian team

What's the story?

For the first ever time, India's starting XI in a Test match features as many as six players with a triple-ton in first-class cricket. With Mayank Agarwal making his Test debut and Ravindra Jadeja returning to Test cricket, the list of players with a first-class triple ton in India's XI swelled up to half a dozen at the MCG.

The Background

Amidst the festive mood and much anticipation, the historic Boxing Day between the hosts Australia and India Test began at Melbourne on Wednesday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in a bid to pile runs on the board and capitalize on it to have any chance of winning the series which is currently at 1-1.

After successive failures with the bat, Team India dropped openers KL Rahul (48 runs from four innings this series) and Murali Vijay (49 runs from four innings this series) from the XI for the crucial Boxing Day Test.

Mayank Agarwal, who was drafted into the Indian squad for the last two Test matches as a replacement to the injured teenager, Prithvi Shaw, made his much-awaited Test debut at Melbourne.

His innings 76 off 161 balls, which included eight boundaries and a six, was full of class, perfection and determination. Mayank repaid the faith of his captain, coach and the billions of Indians who were expecting him to come good at the top to lay a perfect foundation for the Indian middle-order.

The heart of the matter

On a day when the Australian commentators allegedly insulted Mayank Agarwal and the Ranji Trophy, there was something noteworthy about India's starting XI. As many as six Indian players who are a part of the XI at the MCG have scored a triple-ton in first-class cricket. Those six first-class triple-centurions in India's XI are Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. This special instance has happened for the very first time in Tests in the history of Indian Cricket!

What's next?

The Indian batsmen must build on from where debutant Mayank Agarwal left and hope their bowlers contribute with the cherry so that they secure an unassailable 2-1 lead before heading to Sydney for the 'New Year's Test'!

