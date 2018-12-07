×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19, first Test, day 2: India favourites to win the Adelaide Test

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
184   //    07 Dec 2018, 13:24 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2

Australia ended the second day of the first Test against India at Adelaide on 191 for the loss of seven wickets. They are 59 runs behind India’s first innings total with three wickets in hand, including that of their top scorer, Travis Head.

On the face of it, the match seems to be evenly poised. But a closer look will suggest that it’s India who is the favourite to win this Test, at this point. This is for the following reasons.

First and the most obvious reason is that Australia is going to bat last on this pitch, which is getting more and more difficult to bat on, with each passing hour. Even a target in the vicinity of 250 will be very difficult to chase.

Secondly, the Indian bowlers, probably barring the exception of Mohammed Shami, have been spot on with their line and length. Both Bumrah and Ishant have not only stifled the runs but have kept the batsmen uncertain through their judicious use of short balls.

Ashwin has been a revelation on a second day pitch which is showing some signs of turn. And he is sure to be Kohli’s trump card, come the fourth innings.

One of the criticisms of Indian bowling in recent times, especially overseas, has been that they have failed to clean up the tail quickly. This was especially the case in the England series. But such an argument discounts the fact that these days most Test teams bat deep.

As for England, their ‘tail’ wagged because it consisted of players like Sam Curran, Rashid and Broad who are no slouches with the bat, from numbers 8 to 10. Curran is a genuine all-rounder, and his number 8 Australian counterpart Cummins cannot be compared to him.

Moreover, it is easier for the batsmen, especially the lower order to help set a target, than to chase one. By winning the toss and electing to bat, something he could not do even once out of five attempts in England, Virat Kohli has ensured that being slightly ahead after the end of the first innings of both the teams, is in all likelihood, going to prove to be a major advantage for the team NOT batting last in this match.

Even if Australia manages to eke out a slight lead, which seems unlikely at this point, India will still be the favourite to win the first Test and go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Jasprit Bumrah
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2: Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Tea: Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
India-Cricket Australia XI game set to kickstart Test...
RELATED STORY
India's expected bowling line-up for the first Test at...
RELATED STORY
The real 'Test' for Team India
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/10
AUS 191/7 (88.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 59 runs with 3 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us