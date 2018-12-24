×
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's opening conundrum in Tests

Rishoth
CONTRIBUTOR
170   //    24 Dec 2018, 12:33 IST

One key aspect for any champion team is stability at the top of the order. Lately, India haven't had the greatest opening stands. With stands of 3, 63, 6 and 0 in the current series, the openers have let the team down. The likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are often exposed to the new ball. This does not allow these batsmen to dominate right from the word go.

The worst part for team India is that along with their out of form openers they are also against one of the best bowling groups going around in the world. The likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are to trouble even the best of batsmen. With the Boxing day Test approaching, it would be very interesting to see which two batsmen take the field as openers. Here are the options that India has got.

1. KL Rahul

Rahul averages 14.17 in his last four matches.
After that blistering 149 against England in the final Test, the hopes and confidence of Rahul went high. People expected that they would see a more attacking version of him in Test cricket. But, after that innings, he only has two scores in the double digits. He had a poor series against the Windies at home and now a poor string of scores against the Aussies. He averages a mere 14.17 in his last four matches.

He is rated as one of the most talented batsmen going around the country, but his performance does not reflect that. He has been given a long rope of run despite his failures. It still wouldn't be a surprise to see Rahul take the field on the 26th, as there are no current openers in form and also that Shaw had to return home, may work in his favour. To add to that if Rahul doesn't make the XI, it wouldn't be the end of the world to him as he still has age by his side.

