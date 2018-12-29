Australia vs India 2018-19: Mumbai Indians troll Tim Paine on Twitter

Tim Paine and Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

Three-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians trolled Australian skipper Tim Paine after the wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed for 26 runs off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

The Background

After opting to bat first on winning the toss, Virat Kohli's men amassed 443-7 in the first innings with Cheteshwar Pujara being the top-scorer for the visitors (106 off 319 balls). Meanwhile, Tim Paine started off the 'friendly' banter with Rohit Sharma on day two of the Boxing Day Test during India's first innings.

Thanks to the stump-mic, Paine was heard chirping to Aaron Finch, "It’s been a toss up for me between Royals and Indians, and if Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai".

Later, Rohit Sharma came up with an epic reply to Paine's banter, "I was hearing that but when I'm batting I just focus on the job at hand. But I had a chat with Ajinkya Rahane and I joked that if he (Paine) gets a hundred here, I will put in a word about him to my boss at Mumbai Indians and we'll buy him. Looks like he's a fan of Mumbai".

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians trolled Tim Paine with an epic tweet as the Aussie skipper was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery.

”If he (Paine) gets a hundred here, I will put in a word about him to my boss at Mumbai Indians and we'll buy him. Looks like he's a fan of Mumbai." - @ImRo45



Tim Paine: c Pant b Jadeja - 26 (67) #CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/c36xdjZRYW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 29, 2018

Thereby, Paine, who was dismissed for 26 off 67 balls failed to accomplish his mission of scoring a century to earn a Mumbai Indians contract.

What's next?

Chasing 399 runs for victory, the hosts have managed to score 258 runs with the loss of 8 wickets at the end of day four. The visitors are on the brink of a historic win at the MCG with just two wickets needed.

