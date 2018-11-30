Australia vs India 2018-19: Prithvi Shaw carried off the field after twisting ankle

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.07K // 30 Nov 2018, 09:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prithvi Shaw injured his ankle while attempting a catch along the boundary

What's the story?

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated Test series against Australia, India have been handed a major scare as promising opener Prithvi Shaw sustained a serious ankle injury during the practice match.

During the third day of India's warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Shaw twisted his left ankle while attempting a catch along the boundary. As he winced in pain, the medical staff carried him off the field.

The background

Just two Tests into his career, Shaw has already established himself as one of India's first-choice openers. With Murali Vijay and KL Rahul battling for the second opener's slot, the 19-year old is expected to be a vital cog in the lineup.

The ongoing four-day match against Cricket Australia XI is India's solitary warm-up match prior to the four-match Test series. Opening the batting, Shaw blazed a 69-ball 66 before being bowled around his legs by wrist-spinner Daniel Fallins during the second day's play on Thursday.

The heart of the matter

During the opening session of the third day's play at the SCG on Friday, Cricket Australia XI opener Max Bryant unleashed a lofted shot. Stationed at the deep mid-wicket boundary, Shaw initially seemed to have taken the catch. But he rolled his left ankle while landing and fell over the rope.

Update: The medical team is assessing Prithvi Shaw at the moment. He hurt his left ankle while attempting to take a catch at the boundary ropes. Shaw is being taken to the hospital for scans #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PVyCHBO98e — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2018

Unable to move, Shaw looked in discernible pain. Indian team physio Patrick Farhart rushed to the boundary to attend to the young cricketer. Considering that is was not advisable to apply further pressure on the injured leg, he was carried off the field. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was understandably concerned and left the field to check on the opener's injury for a short while.

Soon thereafter, a motorised stretcher was used to carry Shaw off the venue. BCCI tweeted that he was taken to a local hospital for further assessment. Later, he returned to the SCG on crutches with a moon boot.

What's next?

Any assessment on Shaw's injury cannot be made until the results of the hospital scans come into the picture. With less than a week before the first Test starts at Adelaide, the team management will be fretting at the moment.

Although Vijay and Rahul's presence in the squad offers two solid opening options, India could call-up another opener if Shaw's injury rules him out of action. In such case, Mayank Agarwal appears to be the front-runner.