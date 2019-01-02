×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: The reason why the SCG Test is called 'Pink Test'

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
3.32K   //    02 Jan 2019, 10:43 IST

Pink Test Launch
Pink Test Launch

The ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia is set to enter the climax as both the teams will have everything to play for in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A win or a draw will ensure that India will create history by beating Australia for the first time at their own backyard and the hosts won't leave it easy for India as they will look to win the game and level the series.

It is very evident that the Sydney Test has a lot of significance, thanks to the way both the teams have been playing. Over the last few years, the New Year Test at the SCG has been having a lot of significance and many call it "The Pink Test".

The first time the SCG hosted the Pink Test was way back in 2009 when Australia played South Africa. So far, the tradition has continued for 10 years with the Australia-India game set to be the 11th.

Why is it called the Pink Test?

Glenn McGrath of Australia with wife Jane on the beach
Glenn McGrath of Australia with wife Jane on the beach

Every January, the Sydney Cricket Ground will turn into a sea of Pink as the annual New Year Test is supporting a noble cause in honour of former Australian pacer and New South Wales' own Glenn McGrath's late wife Jane McGrath and the money raised during the Test will go to Glenn McGrath Foundation.

The McGrath Foundation is a breast cancer support and education charity in Australia, which raises money to place McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across the country and increases the awareness about the disease. As of now, it has been reported that around 120 Breast Care Nurses have been started across Australia and have supported over 67000 families who have experienced the disease.

The Glenn McGrath Foundation was started by the former Australian pacer and his wife Jane in 2005 following her recovery from breast cancer. Three years later, Jane passed away and the Pink Test became a reality from the following year.

Pink Test Launch
Pink Test Launch

The day 3 of the Sydney Test is called "Jane McGrath Day" and the money raised will directly go to the Glenn McGrath Foundation. The fans at the SCG will wear pink to show their support. In some cases, the players themselves will be showing their support to the cause by having a pink grip and pink stickers on their bats.

Advertisement

The stumps uprooted for the game will also be pink in colour. Adding to this, the Ladies Stand at the historic SCG is also temporarily renamed The Jane McGrath Stand for the day. Prior to the start of day three, the players from both the sides will present McGrath their Pink Test cap.

Virat Kohli Glenn McGrath his pink Test cap before the start of day three of the 2015 SCG Test (Photo credits: BCCI)
Virat Kohli Glenn McGrath his pink Test cap before the start of day three of the 2015 SCG Test (Photo credits: BCCI)

It is a very good initiative from Glenn McGrath foundation and it is good to see Cricket Australia supporting this cause with open arms.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Glenn McGrath
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
Why the Australia-India Test series will be a turning...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 3rd Test: Why the Boxing Day...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma shouldn't have missed the fourth Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Who could replace Rohit...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us