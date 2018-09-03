Australia vs India 2018-19 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings

After losing to England in the Test series, India will be aiming to tighten all their screws in a bid to regain lost pride overseas. The tour of Australia, a two-month affair, will surely test Virat Kohli's team and could be one of the biggest obstacles the Indian captain faces before the 2019 World Cup.

The last time India toured Australia for Tests was in 2014-15 when MS Dhoni quit Test captaincy midway and handed the reins to Virat Kohli. The hosts ended up winning the series 2-0.

When Australia came to India in 2017, Kohli's side claimed the bragging rights, defeating them 2-1 in the four-match series.

This time, the tour, spread over three legs, starts with the T20Is, with the four-match Test series following it. The lengthy tour will end with three ODIs, the last of which will be played on January 18, 2019.

The Australia A team are currently in India - they recently played the Quadrangular series featuring two domestic Indian teams and South Africa A and followed it with a four-day series.

Here's the complete schedule for the tour:

T20Is

1st T20I - November 21 - Gabba, Brisbane (2:30 PM IST)

2nd T20I - November 23 - MCG, Melbourne (1:30 PM IST)

3rd T20I - November 25 - SCG, Sydney (1:30 PM IST)

Tests

1st Test - Dec 6 - Dec 10 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (6:00 AM IST)

2nd Test - Dec 14 - Dec 18 - Perth Stadium, Perth (8:00 AM IST)

3rd Test - Dec 26 - Dec 30 - MCG, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST)

4th Test - Jan 03 - Jan 07 - SCG, Sydney (5:00 AM IST)

ODIs

1st ODI - Jan 12 - SCG, Sydney (8:50 AM)

2nd ODI - Jan 15 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9:20 AM)

3rd ODI - Jan 18 - MCG, Melbourne (8:50 AM)