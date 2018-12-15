Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: 5 talking points from Day 2

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 256 // 15 Dec 2018, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

The day began with India having the arduous task of cleaning up the tail, something they have failed to excel at in recent times. And the first hour looked no different with Australian skipper Tim Paine and Pat Cummins grinding out the runs.

They left the balls that were doing too much, defended the ones that needed to be defended, ran the tough singles and in the process added 33 more to Australia’s overnight score of 277/6.

However, there was a twist in the tale as India then struck four times in quick time to bowl out the hosts. Australia’s final four fell for 16 runs with Umesh Yadav delivering a peach of a delivery to remove Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah trapping Paine in front of the stumps and Ishant Sharma picking up the remaining two in two deliveries.

India’s chase of Australia’s 326 didn’t start well as both the openers, Murali Vijay and K L Rahul, failed to see off Australia’s new ball attack. Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Cheteshwar Pujara to stitch together a partnership of 74 runs.

After Pujara’s dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane joined Kohli in the middle and the two stayed put at the crease, remaining unbeaten on 51 and 82 respectively. India ended the day on 172/3.

While the stage looks set for an absorbing last three days, let us take a look at the talking points of Day 2.

#1 Pat and Paine put up a fight

India started off Day 2 with Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami sharing the nine-over-old new ball. Surprisingly, India’s best bowler on Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah, was kept away and was only introduced into the attack as the second change, later in the session.

Although both Ishant and Shami bowled tight lines, they fell victim to the age-old problem of not pitching the ball up. Very few balls that they delivered would go on to hit the stumps, and also, very few balls made the batsmen play.

Advertisement

Both Paine and Cummins made the most of this. They were selective in their shot-making but at the same time made sure they rotated the strike.

The duo added 59 valuable runs for the seventh wicket, 33 of which came today. The partnership was finally broken by Umesh Yadav who, in the middle of a fiery spell, accounted for Cummins’ off stump.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement