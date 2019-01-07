×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Sydney draw leads India to historic Test series win 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
10   //    07 Jan 2019, 11:22 IST

India won their maiden Test series on Australian soil
India won their maiden Test series on Australian soil

History was created at Sydney Cricket Ground as the Indian team won the Test series in Australia by a 2-1 margin. The fifth day was washed out due to rain and the fourth Test was drawn. But it was a memorable day for Indian cricket as they won a Test series on Australian soil for the first time in their history.

In the fourth Test match played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Mayank Agarwal, playing just his second Test match, scored a stellar 77 and gave a solid foundation for the Indian team to post a massive total.

Cheteshwar Pujara was unstoppable in the fourth Test match and scored a patient 193. Pant made 159 not out and helped India declare their innings on 622 for 7.

The Indian bowlers continued their brilliant run by bowling out Australia for 300 runs in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets in the first innings and troubled the Australian batsmen with his variations.

It was an all-round performance by the Virat Kohli-led side in the 4-match Test series where every team member contributed to the memorable series win.

The Indian team started the series on a winning note by beating Australia by 31 runs at Adelaide to go 1-0 up. In Perth, they made mistakes and lost the match by 146 runs. In the next two test matches at Melbourne and Sydney, the Indian batting came to fore and scored massive totals. The visitors won at the MCG by 137 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma were simply sensational in the Test series. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in the ball. contributed.

Pujara was named Player of the Series for his consistent batting performances right throughout the series. He scored three centuries to lead India's dominance with the bat.

Brief Scores: India - 622 for 7 declared in 167.2 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 193, Rishabh Pant 159*, Ravindra Jadeja 81, Mayank Agarwal 77, Nathan Lyon 4/178, Josh Hazlewood 2/105) drew with Australia - 300 in 104.5 overs (Marcus Harris 79, Marnus Labuschagne 38, Peter Handscomb 37, Kuldeep Yadav 5/99, Jadeja 2/73, Mohammed Shami 2/58) and 6 for 0 in 4 overs.

Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
