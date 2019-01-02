×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Tim Paine relieved at R Ashwin's likely absence in Sydney Test

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
696   //    02 Jan 2019, 12:21 IST

Ashwin's likely absence has evinced happiness in the Australian camp
Ashwin's likely absence has evinced happiness in the Australian camp

What's the story?

Having failed a fitness test on the eve of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to miss the upcoming final Test at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The probable absence of India's premier off-spinner, on what is reckoned to be a turning track, has delighted Australian skipper Tim Paine and his fellow batsmen.

When asked about Ashwin's likely absence in SCG Test, Paine affirmed, "That's good news. I saw him bowl yesterday and he was batting in Melbourne, so I'm surprised he's not playing. I think conditions here would have suited him really nicely. Normally it spins quite a bit and with his height, he would've been a handful, so I think some of our batters will be pretty happy to hear that news."

He added, "But we know they've got some other spinners in their squad, Kuldeep is younger but got some serious talent and Jadeja did the job for them in Melbourne."

The background

The SCG has historically been the most spin-friendly among all venues in Australia. Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill picked 117 wickets between them at this venue. Anil Kumble scalped 20 victims from three matches at Sydney.

The heart of the matter

With as many as five left-handers set to feature in Australia's lineup at Sydney, Ashwin's presence could have bolstered India's attack. However, the off-spinner has not recovered sufficiently from the abdomen injury that he had picked up during the first Test at Adelaide.

Having missed the second and third Tests at Perth and Melbourne respectively, Ashwin's hiatus could be extended further as he could not clear his fitness test on Wednesday. However, the veteran off-spinner has still found a place in India's 13-member squad for the SCG Test. According to the team management, a call on his availability will be taken on Thursday morning.

What's next?

Although his record at SCG is below-par - five wickets from two Tests at 80.80 - Ashwin could still have been a threat due to his much-improved pivot in recent times. It remains to be seen if the team management takes a risk and plays him in what will be India's last high-profile Test match for the next six months.

The fourth Test between Australia and India will begin on Thursday at 1030 Sydney time (0500 IST).

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Tim Paine
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India on the cusp of history...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Sledging- The real playmaker
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Has Tim Paine trumped...
RELATED STORY
Australia add Marnus Labuschagne for Sydney Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Mumbai Indians troll Tim...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Umpires step in to stop the physical battle...
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Who should replace Rohit...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us