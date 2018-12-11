×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Top 5 performers in the Adelaide Test

Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
142   //    11 Dec 2018, 23:58 IST

Team India's winning moment in the Adelaide Test.
Team India's winning moment in the Adelaide Test.

The four-match Test series between India and Australia has kicked off to a great start. As expected India's tour of Australia is proving to be an exciting one. The first Test in Adelaide was a good example of that which ended in a thrilling 31 run victory to India.

The Adelaide Test match had everything that the Test cricket requires at the moment. Both the teams couldn't gain a strong upper hand on one another till the last day of the match. Matches like this will be a huge boost to the shrinking popularity of Test Cricket.

In the Test match, there were a few individual flashes of brilliance from both sides. So let's have a look at the top 5 performers in the Adelaide Test.

#5 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami bowled exceptionally well
Mohammed Shami bowled exceptionally well

Mohammed Shami has been one of the best bowlers for Team India throughout this overseas season. He didn't disappoint the skipper in this match either. Whenever the team needed a breakthrough he provided one.

In the first innings, Australia were looking set to go past India's score of 250. With Travis Head batting on 72 and Nathan Lyon on 24 at the other end, Australia were 235 for 8. In the 98th over Shami got Head and Hazlewood in two consecutive deliveries and ensured a crucial 15 runs lead for Team India.

In the second innings also Shami proved to be crucial. First, he got the all-important wicket of opener Marcus Harris who was looking good at the crease. Then, he picked up the wicket of Peter Handscomb and the priceless wicket of Mitchell Starc at a crucial juncture of the match.

Mohammed Shami's match figure was 5 for 123. He bowled in the right areas at a good pace and hence reaped the rewards.

1 / 5 NEXT
Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Sportskeeda is just a dream place for a sports fan like me. I want to learn and write. Passionate about cricket and football. Watch a little bit of WWE also. Let's get connected via sports.
