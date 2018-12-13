×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Why India should unleash four seamers at Perth and beat Australia at their own game

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
60   //    13 Dec 2018, 11:48 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5

With the Perth pitch likely to be the ‘bounciest’ and extremely pacey according to the curator, the Australian media is agog as to how this is going to help the Australian fast bowlers in dismantling the Indian batting line up and square the series.

What is clearly forgotten is that the current Indian pace attack is one of the best going around in the world right now. Though the Australian pace attack is a potent one, they are not a superior attack to India’s by any means.

And it is not just the three frontline pacers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma - who bowled India to victory at Adelaide, but also the two others who were on the reserves – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav – who are all world class bowlers. Each one of them can bowl at 140kph; even Bhuvneshwar who used to primarily rely on swing, has added a couple of yards to his pace in the last couple of years.

In fact, one could even argue that the nature of the pitch at Perth has titled the balance in favour of India even further. Nathan Lyon, the Australian bowler who troubled India the most at Adelaide is going to be neutralized by the pitch at Perth. So, if they decide to play their lead spinner at Perth, he is not going to be anywhere as lethal as he was at Adelaide.

With injuries to R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, the decision has become even easier for India. Hanuma Vihari is a like-for-like replacement for Rohit at number six. The fact that he can bowl some spin when needed, could mean that India have the luxury of falling back on him if they want to give some rest to the pacers once in a while, something they could not have done if Rohit were in the team.

On a pitch with little assistance for spinners, there is no point having Ravindra Jadeja in the team. The only decision they have to make is to choose one of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav. Either way, it will be a fearsome foursome, which should be good enough to make it 2-0 in favour of India.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australia vs India 2018: Should India go with an...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 areas where India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: Will it be fast...
RELATED STORY
Perth will suit Australia more than India: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India should change...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why India could...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test preview: A new...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why Murali Vijay...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us