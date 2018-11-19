×
India's Predicted XI for first T20I against Australia

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.86K   //    19 Nov 2018, 23:07 IST

India will begin the series with the T20 game at Brisbane
India will begin the series with the T20 game at Brisbane

The Indian cricket team are on a roll with a series win against West Indies. The young guns stood out and showed up in all the departments taking India home in all three formats. While Prithvi Shaw sent out a statement in fashion in the Test series, scoring 237 runs in 2 matches, taking home the Man of the Series trophy, it was all Virat Kohli's show in the ODI series.

The skipper scored 453 runs in five games and won the series single-handedly for India and was rightly adjudged the Man of the Series. Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker picking up 9 wickets.

In the T20 series, while Shikhar Dhawan showed up big in the batting department, scoring 138 runs in three matches, it was Kuldeep Yadav who once again ended up as the leading wicket-taker with 5 wickets in three games.

Overall, the series was filled with good performances from every single-player and each did their best to help India win the series. The youngsters have been sensational and gave enough reasons to smile for Indian cricket fans.

While the outcome of the series against West Indies was just like the way we would have expected, it is definitely not going to be very easy in Australia. However, this is India's best chance to defeat Australia on their soil.

The Australian team is entering the T20 series without their stars David Warner and Steve Smith, two stars who are known for their ability to win games single-handedly. They are very inexperienced and India definitely have a chance to do something special.

Let's take a look at the predicted XI for the first T20I

Openers:

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is coming off a terrific series against West Indies
Shikhar Dhawan is coming off a terrific series against West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan was sensational in the series against West Indies and scored 138 runs in 3 innings, including a half-century at an average of 46.00.

He is definitely one of the most important players of the Indian cricket team in T20Is and ODIs and is all but certain to start at the top of the order.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was phenomenal in the ODI series
Rohit Sharma was phenomenal in the ODI series

Rohit Sharma was phenomenal in the ODI series against West Indies and scored 389 runs at a mind-blowing average of 129.67, before following it up with a great T20 outing where he scored 121 runs at an average of 60.50.

It is no secret that team India's batting depends heavily on the start Dhawan and Rohit gives and he is a lock in the team.

Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
