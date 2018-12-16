×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Has the game taken an obvious turn in the Test match?

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
137   //    16 Dec 2018, 11:04 IST

Virat's dismissal has put India in a precarious situation
Virat's dismissal has put India in a precarious situation

After an excellent bowling performance in the first Test match, the Indian bowlers were put back by the Australian openers in the first session of the second Test match. However, the Indian pacers came back to bowl out Australia for 326 runs.

India had to endure yet another failure by the failures as both were out with a combined contribution of two runs to the scoreboard. Pujara and Virat Kohli stabilized the batting before Pujara was out in an unfortunate way. Ajinkya Rahane displayed his batting skills as he took on the Australian attack. He put on a vital partnership with the captain as India ended the second day at a comfortable position.

India began the third day on a bad note as Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket without contributing much to India's overnight score. It was expected that the fragile middle-order of the Indian team would soon follow Rahane to the pavilion. However, Kohli displayed fine composure at the crease.

Along with Hanuma Vihari, Kohli put on a brilliant half-century partnership which brought India closer to Australia's score. Kohli also got his 25th Test century in the process. The Aussies were frustrated and India was set to reach Australia's score comfortably.

However, Hanuma Vihari fell which brought Rishabh Pant to the crease. He was sensible but in a turnaround of events, Virat Kohli got out to Pat Cummins before lunch to a debatable catch. Like most overseas tours in recent times, it was an end to India's hopes of getting a few important runs beyond Australia's score. Things got worsened when the promoted Mohammed Shami got out on his first ball as the Lunch was taken.

India is in danger of conceding a vital first-innings lead to Australia which will definitely haunt them when they come back to bat in the fourth innings. This has been the pattern of India's losses in overseas matches in recent times and this match is also showing signs of repetition.

India's only hope would be that Pant can take India close to Australia's score and bowlers put on a brilliant performance to bundle out the Aussies to a paltry score.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hanuma Vihari
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
