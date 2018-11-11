×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India 2018: India's last victorious Test playing XI in Australia- Where are they now?

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    11 Nov 2018, 14:28 IST

Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia in the 3rd test match at Perth.
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia in the 3rd test match at Perth.

The Indian team has hardly had a good run Down Under, especially in the Test format. They are yet to win a Test series in Australia. On the other hand, the Australians have won the Test series in India four times: 1956,1959,1970 and 2004.

Despite such a poor Test record in Australia, many cricket pundits consider the upcoming tour as the best chance for the Indian team to finally win a Test series Down Under. This time around, India are scheduled to play 3 T20I, 4 Test matches and 3 ODIs.

The Australian team is currently going through a rough patch in international cricket and will be without the services of their two key batsmen: David Warner and Steve Smith.

Also, in order to win its maiden Test series Down Under, the Indian selectors have announced a strong 18 man squad consisting of 8 batsmen, 2 wicket-keepers, 2 spinners and 5 fast bowlers, with Ravindra Jadeja being the sole bowling all-rounder for the four Test matches.

It might be shocking to know, but India's last Test win in Australia was ten years back in 2008. India defeated Australia by 72 runs at the fast and bouncy track of WACA, Perth in the third Test of the four match Test series. However, the Indian team went on to lose the four match Test series by a margin of 1-2.

Currently, just one player who took the field in the match winning Perth Test match, is a part of the Indian setup, as majority of the players have hung up their boots and few of them have been dropped.

Hence, let us look at the playing XI of the Indian team which took the field, when India last won a Test match Down Under at Perth:








1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar
Syed Tariq
ANALYST
7 players who were in the Indian Test squad in 2014 for...
RELATED STORY
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
India's strongest ODI playing XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
India's All-time Test XI in Australia
RELATED STORY
India's expected Test squad against Australia
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma can be successful as a Test...
RELATED STORY
India-Australia Test series: A battle of attrition
RELATED STORY
5 Changes India needs to bring to win the series in...
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
India's Test Squad for Australia: SWOT Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us