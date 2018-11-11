Australia vs India 2018: India's last victorious Test playing XI in Australia- Where are they now?

Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia in the 3rd test match at Perth.

The Indian team has hardly had a good run Down Under, especially in the Test format. They are yet to win a Test series in Australia. On the other hand, the Australians have won the Test series in India four times: 1956,1959,1970 and 2004.

Despite such a poor Test record in Australia, many cricket pundits consider the upcoming tour as the best chance for the Indian team to finally win a Test series Down Under. This time around, India are scheduled to play 3 T20I, 4 Test matches and 3 ODIs.

The Australian team is currently going through a rough patch in international cricket and will be without the services of their two key batsmen: David Warner and Steve Smith.

Also, in order to win its maiden Test series Down Under, the Indian selectors have announced a strong 18 man squad consisting of 8 batsmen, 2 wicket-keepers, 2 spinners and 5 fast bowlers, with Ravindra Jadeja being the sole bowling all-rounder for the four Test matches.

It might be shocking to know, but India's last Test win in Australia was ten years back in 2008. India defeated Australia by 72 runs at the fast and bouncy track of WACA, Perth in the third Test of the four match Test series. However, the Indian team went on to lose the four match Test series by a margin of 1-2.

Currently, just one player who took the field in the match winning Perth Test match, is a part of the Indian setup, as majority of the players have hung up their boots and few of them have been dropped.

Hence, let us look at the playing XI of the Indian team which took the field, when India last won a Test match Down Under at Perth:

