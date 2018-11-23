×
Australia vs India 2018: Rain threat looms ahead of the second T20 in MCG

Sreekuttan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
823   //    23 Nov 2018, 10:27 IST

Australia v India - Game 2
Australia v India - Game 2

Kohli and team may have plans to make a winning comeback and level the series in the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the weather may not be in their favour on Friday evening.

It is raining in Melbourne, and the forecast also has no good news for cricket fans. There are showers predicted throughout the evening, and we may have to wait and see its impact on the second T20 game against Australia. 

Melbourne Weather
Melbourne Weather

India lost the first T20 match at Gabba, Brisbane by four runs (DLS) chasing a target of 176 in 17 overs. The batting failures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul affected their run chase against a rejuvenated Australian bowling attack.

Dinesh Karthik's heroics gave them hope in the end. Andrew Tye's 25 runs over brought India back in the game who were chasing 60 runs in the last four overs. However, Marcus Stoinis bowled a brilliant death-over that saw India falling short by four runs of the target. Stoinis also picked up a couple of wickets in the final over giving away only seven runs.

It has been India's bowling which has kept them on the backfoot. Allrounder Krunal Pandya and pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed were expensive in their combined seven overs. Pandya went for 55 runs in his four overs, and Khaleel gave away 42 runs in the three overs he bowled. This has helped Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell find their form and both played aggressive cricket to take Australia to a competitive total. 

It remains to be seen if the rain stays away in the evening in Melbourne which will give an opportunity for Indians to make a comeback in the series. Australia will be a rejuvenated team after the close win in Brisbane.

They will expect Aaron Finch to score some more runs and regain his rhythm. The bowlers have been fantastic especially Adam Zampa after a struggling South African series.

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

 

Sreekuttan
CONTRIBUTOR
