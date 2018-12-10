×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018: Should India go with an unchanged side for Perth Test?

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
281   //    10 Dec 2018, 20:05 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5

Ricky Ponting has suggested that despite the loss at Adelaide, Australia should have the same playing eleven at Perth. If a losing side prefers consistency in selection, there is no reason why a winning side should not do the same.

It is very likely that Virat Kohli will opt for an unchanged side at Perth and if he does, there won’t be much debate on that, as a history-making squad should be persisted with by all means.

However, despite the euphoria and the upbeat mood in the Indian camp, the selection of the playing eleven at Perth should not be a foregone conclusion. Kohli and Shastri must give a serious thought to the composition of the squad that will have the best chance to continue the winning run at Perth too.

The four-man Indian bowling attack had to work extremely hard for one and a half days to get the Aussies dismissed in the second innings. Usually, the Indian team under Kohli goes with five bowlers.

But this time they discarded the fifth bowler in favour of a sixth batsman in the form of Rohit Sharma. So, the workload for the four bowlers was significantly more.

With only three days until the Perth Test, is that enough time for the same set of Indian bowlers to get enough rest and be fresh for the second match? What if India has to bowl first? These are critical questions that need to be considered by the Indian think tank before finalizing the playing eleven.

The core of the team, of course, will remain the same. But there are a few slots that need to be reconsidered. With Ashwin getting the last Australian wicket, the debate about his position has been settled. And though he had a heavy workload, being a spinner, the wear and tear on his body should be relatively less compared to the pacers.

Though all three pacers bowled well at Adelaide, India should consider replacing one of them with either Umesh Yadav or Bhuvneshwar Kumar. So, instead of having three bowlers coming out of a tiring outing, they will have at least one pacer who will be fresh. In fact, it is not a bad idea to have a rotation policy for the fast bowlers in the series.

But if India goes with the same set of bowlers, they should at least consider having a fifth bowling option in the form of Hanuma Vihari who could replace Rohit at number six. That way, the batting strength will not be compromised and Kohli will not have to depend on the not-even-part-time bowling of Murali Vijay to give some rest to his frontline bowlers, as he had to do at Adelaide!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Hanuma Vihari
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: With only four...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Who should bat at No. 6 for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 areas where India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India’s best XI for the first...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why Murali Vijay...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: It's time for Rohit Sharma to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us