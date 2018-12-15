×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India, 2018-19: Virat Kohli's innings on day 2 is a masterclass on Test batting

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
36   //    15 Dec 2018, 16:04 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

When Australia had ended its first innings at 326, the experts were quite unanimous that they had scored more than enough on a pitch where the Aussie bowlers would make merry and wreak havoc with the Indian batting line up.

And when both Indian openers perished cheaply, a sub-par first innings score was very much on the cards. But, when the play ended on the second day, India had moved on to a very respectable 172 for three wickets. They are still 154 runs behind Australia and the new ball is just eleven overs away.

The Australians could still eke out a lead, but the way match stands now, it’s very much in the balance. Much of the credit goes to Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara may have scored only 24 runs, but he blunted the Aussie bowlers for 103 balls and calmed Indian nerves.

Vice-captain Rahane has played a similar number of balls and scored an unbeaten knock of 51 runs. He has looked very solid so far and is expected to carry on tomorrow.

But the most outstanding innings of the day undoubtedly came from India’s captain. He had to come to the crease early thanks to yet another twin failure from India’s openers. He came with a positive mindset and played some attacking shots in the initial period.

But he soon settled down and played very much in the Pujara mould. He took no risks and did not bother when the run-scoring came to a screeching halt. He was especially cautious against his bete noire, Pat Cummins. There were few plays and misses, but mostly he defended solidly and left very very well.

Kohli’s footwork and technique against spin and balls outside the off stump were exemplary. For a naturally aggressive batsman, he showed other players that one must adapt to conditions and match situations. For those who say that one must play one’s natural game in every condition, this innings from Kohli is a lesson in the necessity to curb one’s ‘natural instincts’ to play according to the need of the team.

Kohli had done it successfully in the second innings at Adelaide and he is doing it again. He will, of course, need to continue in the same vein on the third day. But on the evidence of what one saw today from him, expect more of the same tomorrow. This is already a masterpiece and has the potential to be an innings for the ages.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, first Test, day 2: India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 lessons India would've...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Weak Australian batting on full...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: How each Indian...
RELATED STORY
Report card from the first Australia-India Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: Top 3 funny moments from the first Test 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India need to do to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10
IND 172/3 (69.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail Australia by 154 runs with 7 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us