Australia vs India: 3 defining moments which helped India win the Test series

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 4

Despite the final Test at the SCG ending up as a draw due to the bad weather, the Indian cricket team have created history. The Virat Kohli-led side have become the first Asian team to record a Test series victory down under by winning the four-match series 2-1.

India began the tour with a win at Adelaide to take them 1-0 up. However, Australia came storming back to clinch the Perth Test by 146 runs to level the series. India then came back strong to win the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and then ensured Australia had no chance to win the final Test in Sydney.

There were few moments in the series which Indian fans would look back at as the series-defining moments. Let's take a look at three such moments from the two Tests which India won and the last one which was a draw:

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara getting India back in the first Test

After winning the toss and opting to bat first in the first Test, India found themselves in deep trouble, losing four quick wickets, including that of Virat Kohli.

However, it was Cheteswhar Pujara, who stood tall and put on vital partnerships with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin to get India back into the game. He ended up scoring 123 off 246 and helped India reach a total of 250 in the end.

His resilience and patience helped India big time and this innings was just the trailer for what was to come for the rest of the series.

He followed it up with a 71 run knock in the second innings of the Test to help India build a big enough lead, which was enough to give them the much-needed victory.

