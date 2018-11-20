×
Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Indian players under the scanner 

Saumin Parmar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
169   //    20 Nov 2018, 23:21 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

A lot of talent is being observed at the highest level in India across all the formats. This is surely a win-win situation as a team, but it leaves the management and the selectors with a problem of plenty. What can be ideally done in this scenario?

India have finally reached Australia, a tour that was being looked forward to. However, there are external hurdles in the form of the opposition, and the internal ones as well, in the form of players’ form and the expectations from them. The team looks in good shape overall but there are still a few players who need to do much more to cement their place in this version of the game.

The team is running a busy schedule till the World Cup and it is extremely important that the right people are picked in any format they play. It is good to see the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya being considered for full-fledged series. Also, Washington Sundar has been selected in the T20 squad. With new faces getting into the system quickly, it leaves a lot to be done for the existing players who have not been able to support their case with some strong performances.

India are scheduled to play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs Down Under. They will also play a three-day practice match against Cricket Australia prior to the start of the Test series.

Let us have a look at three players for whom this could be a significantly-deciding series:

#3 Manish Pandey

A part of Indian audience loves Manish Pandey. Some find him good, some love him. However, due to a number of reasons, he has not been able to stamp his authority as he should have. He has often been in and out of the side with limited opportunities in the limited-overs fold.

Pandey's appearances in the T20Is have been on and off, since the start of the year. In the recently concluded three-match series against West Indies, he scored 23 runs without getting a chance to bat in the second match.

In the two T20Is against Ireland in June earlier this year, he had a total of 21 runs against his name, though he remained unbeaten on both occasions. Post that, he found himself benched in the three-match series against England. He is one of the fittest Indian players and is a tremendous field inside the circle as well as in the outfield.

If his performance in the mega-tournament IPL is to be taken into account, it doesn't throw up good numbers either. He was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at a price of Rs 11 crore, making him the joint highest Indian buy alongside KL Rahul.

However, with the team recently declared for the first T20I against Australia at Brisbane, Pandey doesn't find himself featured in the squad. In spite of him getting selected for the tours often but the inability to make an impact in accordance with his potential doesn't augur well for him. 




Saumin Parmar
ANALYST
