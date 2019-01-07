×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the Test series

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
21   //    07 Jan 2019, 14:23 IST

An unprecedented feat in Indian history
An unprecedented feat in Indian history

The history beckoned Team India who were on the cusp on doing something no other Indian team had ever done before in Australia. Leading the series 2-1, Virat Kohli and co. arrived in Sydney for the last Test match.

India had already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but wished to cap it off with a dominant performance. Australia, on the other hand, had a lot of soul searching to do as no plans were working against a dominant Indian side. Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first.

Once again KL Rahul couldn't justify his repeated chances with the bat and cut a sorry figure for himself. But, Cheteshwar Pujara having already found his love for Aussie bowlers continued his dominance with the bat. The dogged technique and playing to his strengths fetched him another well earned century for India.

With the help of two centurions in Pujara and Rishabh Pant, India coasted to a massive total of 622 on the board before declaring the innings. One can't forget the contributions made by Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja to stitch partnerships with the centurions.

Chasing a mammoth first innings total on the board, Aussies started really well before collapsing once again. Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja spun a web around Aussie batsmen who succumbed to the relentless nature of this Indian attack.

Australia could only manage to score 300 runs in their first innings and had to follow on. Due to unavoidable factors, Team India lost the precious time to bowl the second time. Thus, the match and the successful series for India ended on a sad note with a draw.

India made history to register their first ever series victory in Australia. 

Here are the five unnoticed things from the match.

#1 India became the only team to declare in three consecutive innings against Australia

Virat Kohli-led Indian team
Virat Kohli-led Indian team
Advertisement

Currently ranked as #1 side in the world, India demonstrated why they own that position in the series down under. India thoroughly outplayed hosts Australia in batting and bowling departments and made their way to unthinkable. Winning a Test match in Australia is a tough ask for any visiting team, but India thoroughly dominated the series.

Scoring against Aussie quicks is never easy, India not only scored well but also dictated the terms in the series. Kohli had the liberty to declare the innings in every match starting from Melbourne.

As a result, India became the first team to declare in three consecutive innings against Australia and eventually won the series comfortably in the end. Team India not only won the historic series but also made a strong statement to the opposition about their strength and ability. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the First Test 
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable moments from the India-Australia Test series 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 Unnoticed things from third...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 unnoticed things from 3rd T20I at...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 5 unnoticed records from the...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 sledges and banter from Australia-India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 5 best individual performances...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0
Match Drawn
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us