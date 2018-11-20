Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Australian players India should worry about

Stoinis was exceptional against South Africa

Cricket fans are eagerly looking forward to the most anticipated tour of the year when Australia takes on India from November 21. The Aussies are welcoming team India for 3 T20Is, 4 Test matches, and 3 ODIs scheduled between November 2018 and January 2019.

Australia have had a tough road this year and after having performed poorly against Pakistan and South Africa, they are looking to bounce back against India. India, on the other hand, have had a decent year, apart from the tour against England, where they lost the Test and ODI series.

When these two mighty teams in the history of the game meet, a lot of entertainment and aggression is guaranteed.

With the absence of both David Warner and Steve Smith, Australia is on the narrow end of the road. But that doesn't make the Australian side weaker. Here are a few players India should keep a close eye on when they take on the Aussies in the first T20 match tomorrow,

Marcus Stoinis:

This Australian all-rounder performed up to mark against the South Africans. This month, when we saw the weakened Australian team struggling to win a series in their soil, we also saw how exceptional a player like Stoinis can be beneficial. The India tour of Australia 2018-2019 would mark his first series against India.

He bowled phenomenally well in the ODI series against South Africa (3/16, 3/35 and 2/70 in the three ODIs) and also managed to margin in some runs.

With a player like Stoinis who has enough experience in Australian soil (he has played domestic cricket and is currently a part of Western Australia and Melbourne Stars) in their side, Aussies would be looking forward to this brilliant player to strike against India.

