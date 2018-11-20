×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Australian players India should worry about

Vishak Vijayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
150   //    20 Nov 2018, 15:36 IST

Stoinis was exceptional against South Africa
Stoinis was exceptional against South Africa

Cricket fans are eagerly looking forward to the most anticipated tour of the year when Australia takes on India from November 21. The Aussies are welcoming team India for 3 T20Is, 4 Test matches, and 3 ODIs scheduled between November 2018 and January 2019.

Australia have had a tough road this year and after having performed poorly against Pakistan and South Africa, they are looking to bounce back against India. India, on the other hand, have had a decent year, apart from the tour against England, where they lost the Test and ODI series.

When these two mighty teams in the history of the game meet, a lot of entertainment and aggression is guaranteed.

With the absence of both David Warner and Steve Smith, Australia is on the narrow end of the road. But that doesn't make the Australian side weaker. Here are a few players India should keep a close eye on when they take on the Aussies in the first T20 match tomorrow,

Marcus Stoinis:

This Australian all-rounder performed up to mark against the South Africans. This month, when we saw the weakened Australian team struggling to win a series in their soil, we also saw how exceptional a player like Stoinis can be beneficial. The India tour of Australia 2018-2019 would mark his first series against India.

He bowled phenomenally well in the ODI series against South Africa (3/16, 3/35 and 2/70 in the three ODIs) and also managed to margin in some runs.

With a player like Stoinis who has enough experience in Australian soil (he has played domestic cricket and is currently a part of Western Australia and Melbourne Stars) in their side, Aussies would be looking forward to this brilliant player to strike against India.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis
Vishak Vijayan
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer from India who grew up watching Sachin's cover drives and Brett Lee's outswingers, Cricket has always been close to my heart. Also a big fan of Mesut Ozil and Christiano. So what brings me here? - I heard someone say "You can actually write for Sportskeeda".
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs Australia T20I...
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial India-Australia clashes that can never be...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Five players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
3 Steps to success for India against Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
3 best T20I wins for India against Australia
RELATED STORY
4 Australian players who could prove to be dangerous for...
RELATED STORY
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us