Australia vs India T20Is: Winners and Losers for the Indian Team

The honours were shared as the series ended in a tie

With the T20 internationals done and dusted there are many players who would be happy with how they performed during the series. At the same time, there will be a bunch who would be disappointed at how the series went for them.

With the World Cup just around the corner and many places still up for grabs in the Indian team, many players were striving to perform well here so that they're able to establish themselves as regulars.

Others had to perform because they came in here after a string of not so great performance. We take a look at who among the players will be happy and who would be disappointed with how the series went.

Winners

#1 Dinesh Karthik

DK performed the role of the finisher to perfection

In this series, Karthik really served a notice to the Indian team management with his performances. India, desperately looking for finishers in the Limited Overs arena have stumbled upon someone who was able to perform that role to perfection.

Recently Rishabh Pant has jumped Karthik in the pecking order when it comes to being the first choice as a wicketkeeper (at least in Test cricket) but in this series twice there was a chance that landed in Pant's lap where he could have just closed the door on Karthik and won India the match.

Be it in the first T20I where Pant and Karthik forged a partnership that brought the team back in contention. Or be it in the Third T20I where India was in a spot of bother and they needed someone to just stay with Kohli.

On both occasions, it was Karthik who seemed to have a much more stable head on his shoulders and appeared to be a more capable batsman that actually was able to manoeuvre the ball in the gaps and not play reckless shots.

He's just thrown his name into the group of batsmen who would be aiming to fill that slot of a finisher for the team.

