×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India T20Is: Winners and Losers for the Indian Team

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
279   //    26 Nov 2018, 04:33 IST

The honours were shared as the series ended in a tie
The honours were shared as the series ended in a tie

With the T20 internationals done and dusted there are many players who would be happy with how they performed during the series. At the same time, there will be a bunch who would be disappointed at how the series went for them.

With the World Cup just around the corner and many places still up for grabs in the Indian team, many players were striving to perform well here so that they're able to establish themselves as regulars.

Others had to perform because they came in here after a string of not so great performance. We take a look at who among the players will be happy and who would be disappointed with how the series went.

Winners

#1 Dinesh Karthik

DK performed the role of the finisher to perfection
DK performed the role of the finisher to perfection

In this series, Karthik really served a notice to the Indian team management with his performances. India, desperately looking for finishers in the Limited Overs arena have stumbled upon someone who was able to perform that role to perfection.

Recently Rishabh Pant has jumped Karthik in the pecking order when it comes to being the first choice as a wicketkeeper (at least in Test cricket) but in this series twice there was a chance that landed in Pant's lap where he could have just closed the door on Karthik and won India the match.

Be it in the first T20I where Pant and Karthik forged a partnership that brought the team back in contention. Or be it in the Third T20I where India was in a spot of bother and they needed someone to just stay with Kohli.

On both occasions, it was Karthik who seemed to have a much more stable head on his shoulders and appeared to be a more capable batsman that actually was able to manoeuvre the ball in the gaps and not play reckless shots.

He's just thrown his name into the group of batsmen who would be aiming to fill that slot of a finisher for the team.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik KL Rahul T20
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Indian players under the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players for whom the T20I...
RELATED STORY
5 Conclusions from the India Vs Australia T20Is series
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the T20I Series
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 players who might be dropped...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018 : Top 4 performers of the T20I...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win Test series against Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 T20I matches between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tomorrow, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us