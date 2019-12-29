×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20: Here is why Tom Blundell celebrated his ton at MCG by raising his bat with handle upwards

Umaima Saeed
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019 IST

Blundell became the first Kiwi player to score a century at the MCG
Blundell became the first Kiwi player to score a century at the MCG

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell fought adverse conditions - a difficult MCG pitch among others - to score a century on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test. Although New Zealand suffered a humiliating defeat against Australia, Blundell’s knock was cheered by fans, some of whom also waived off their shirts to celebrate the century.

However, no one would have guessed why Blundell celebrated his century the way he did – he raised his bat with the handle pointing upwards and the grip displayed prominently.

By using this bat grip, Blundell is raising money for a young girl named Hollie who is suffering from a rare form of cancer. His idea is to sell the bat grips, like the one he used, to raise money.

Blundell’s century is special to the Kiwis because he became the first from his country to score a century at the hallowed ground.

Also, this was his first Test match since 2017. Blundell was playing as an opener as an injury replacement for Jeet Raval. He batted till the end, while his second fiddles kept walking in and out in quick successions.

The 29-year-old has played three Tests and as many T20Is for New Zealand. Blundell is yet to make it to the ODI team.

Australia won the Boxing Day Test by 247 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Tom Blundell Test cricket
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 12 Dec
AUS 416/10 & 217/9
NZ 166/10 & 171/10
Australia won by 296 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 26 Dec
AUS 467/10 & 168/5
NZ 148/10 & 240/10
Australia won by 247 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 05:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us