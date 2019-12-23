Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20: Justin Langer upbeat about James Pattinson playing on Boxing Day

This will be Pattinson's first Test since the Ashes series and he will be keen to create an instant impact.

Australian head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that James Pattinson will be replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia's playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

"I am really looking forward to seeing Patto bowl and bowl well in this Boxing Day Test, which is his home ground as well," Langer told 6PR.

Pattinson missed out on the home series versus Pakistan because of the one-game ban that he was handed due to wrong behaviour in a domestic game for Victoria versus Queensland and he had to sit out for the second Test as the bowlers present were in great form. But Langer has been extremely happy the way he has been patient and is hopeful that Pattinson will come good against the team that he had made his debut back in 2011.

"James Pattinson was 12th man in the last game and I hope what I have shown in the last 18 months is that we have been really consistent in our selection. He's been unlucky, he only played a couple of Tests in the Ashes and he is so hungry like Mitchell Starc. The way he has come back from playing (two) Tests in the Ashes has just been brilliant," Langer asserted.

Although 1-0 up in the series, Langer has urged his men to not lose focus and keep on continuing the good work that they have put in to secure a series win against their trans-Tasman rivals.

"While we played great cricket in the first Test, we know we are going to have to be really on top of it to beat the second-best team in the world. If we can do that, then we are certainly moving in the right direction," he concluded.