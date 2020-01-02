Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20: Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls doubtful for Sydney Test

Jan 02, 2020

Williamson is battling viral infections and is doubtful for the third Test .

New Zealand have been dealt a huge blow as skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have missed the training sessions and are doubtful for the third Test against Australia due viral infections.

Glenn Phillips, who is yet to make his Test debut, has been called in as a cover for the illness-hit Black Caps.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said,

"We've obviously got a few balls up in the air at the moment and we want to be on the safe side and have options.

"Glenn has been in terrific form this season and has good versatility with where he can bat and the roles he can play."

Williamson has been in poor form and has a point to prove in the third Test. Thus, Stead believes that the skipper will be missed if he is unable to play.

Auckland Aces batsman Glenn Phillips is flying to Sydney this evening as batting cover for tomorrow’s third Test against Australia at the SCG, as Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls continue to battle viral infections. pic.twitter.com/DV5wcrtn5f — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 2, 2020

However, the coach has faith in his squad and feels the players have it in them to fight for pride in the final Test.

"He's been around the T20 team for the past couple of years so should feel comfortable in the environment.

"We're still hopeful Henry and Kane will pull through and we will give them every chance to prove their fitness. If one or both are ruled out then we will consider our options and most importantly how they balance the side for this final Test."

New Zealand are already 2-0 down in the three-match Test series, with the third Test scheduled to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow.