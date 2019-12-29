Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20: Kane Williamson urges the Blackcaps to improve in all areas following a defeat in the Boxing Day Test

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, following a disappointing loss versus Australia in the Boxing Day Test, expressed that the team needed a fresh mindset and improvement in all departments to avoid a series whitewash in the upcoming third and final Test match at Sydney.

After losing the opening game in Perth by 296 runs, the Black Caps failed to revive themselves in the series as they lost their second game by 247 runs. In the second Test, Australia posted 467-10 courtesy of Travis Head's brilliant century in the first innings. New Zealand got bundled out for 148, as Australia declared at 168-5 in the second. Opener Tom Blundell fought till the last wicket, scoring a defiant 121 but couldn't conquer the challenge of a mammoth 448-run chase as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. They folded for 240 in the second innings.

Tom Blundell scored a brilliant century under pressure.

Praising Tom Blundell's brilliant innings under pressure and how the bowlers fared against the Aussies as the silver linings of the match, Williamson expressed that the team needed to put breaks upon Australia in the first innings itself and take early wickets.

Obviously it was hard work out there, the task was immense. But you look at some small positives... that was a truly fantastic innings. He (Tom Blundell) led the way and it is important that we all take something from that. The effort from the bowlers throughout was something that is inspiring to us as a team, that never-give-up attitude. But at the same time if we are looking for areas to improve there are a few of them. We do need to try and put Australia under a bit more pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control.

Australia took the game away from New Zealand in the first innings itself after Williamson decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The bowlers took wickets steadily, but couldn't wrap the innings early, due to their failure to hit the right lengths. Defending his reason to bowl first, Williamson quoted:

I felt like there was enough in the surface to bowl first and it was obviously very important for us to be on top of our game and the surface did offer some sideways movement and swing. But credit to Australia for getting through that first session and put 400 on the board.

Depicting how the team needed to be better in all departments, Williamson concluded by saying how they are looking forward to trying and learn from their mistakes.

All round from our perspective we need to be better in all departments. We do need to be better come Sydney. We haven’t been at our best, but it is important that we try and learn really quickly and improve in all areas.

Australia has consolidated the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship rankings following a remarkable win and are on 256 points, while New Zealand are at the fifth spot with 60 points following their loss. While Australia has already won the 3-match Test series, New Zealand will be hoping to play for pride and win in the New Year's Test in Sydney.