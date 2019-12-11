Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20: Trent Boult doubtful for opening Test

Trent Boult is the spearhead of New Zealand's bowling attack

What's the story?

New Zealand pace bowling spearhead Trent Boult may not feature in the first Test match against Australia, as he is reportedly dealing with a side injury. According to NZ skipper Kane Williamson, the team management will take a call on Boult's fitness ahead of the match.

The background

Trent Boult has been one of the most successful Kiwi bowlers of this decade. The 30-year-old has played 64 Tests for his nation and scalped 255 wickets. His economy rate of 2.98 goes on to prove as to why he is one of the best in the business in the longest format of the game.

The left-handed bowler has taken eight five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul in his career, and has remained as an integral part of the New Zealand pace bowling attack.

The heart of the matter

Kane Williamson

Talking to the reporters ahead of the Test series against Australia, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson revealed that the team management will have a look at Trent Boult's injury before taking the final call. He said -

We’re going to have another look at (Boult) today before deciding anything tomorrow. I think you look at it as a long-term decision in terms of this whole series. He has tracked really nicely and felt really good yesterday.

When quizzed about the updates on injuries picked up by Ross Taylor and Colin de Granhomme, Williamson added -

Ross is fine, just a bit of a knock but nothing major. Colin is tracking nicely.

He even expressed his excitement over having Lockie Ferguson in the squad, hoping that the conditions in Australia will favour the speedster.

It’s exciting we’ve got Lockie in our squad to consider him. It’s exciting to have a guy in our camp who can bowl at that speed.

What's next?

Australia will host New Zealand for the opening Test beginning in Perth tomorrow. Notably, the players of both the squads will wear black armbands to pay a tribute to the sufferers of New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption.