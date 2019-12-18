Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 | Trent Boult confident of recovering in time for Boxing Day Test

Aakash Arya News 18 Dec 2019, 13:43 IST

Trent Boult

New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult is reportedly feeling better after suffering a muscle strain in the first Test against England. Boult had complained about the pain on the side of his ribs but felt better after his recent practice session.

Boult has recovered well in the 10-day gap between the Tests and is raring to go in the upcoming two-day practice game against the Victoria Cricket Team. Speaking to the media, Boult said,

"It's about being confident with the overs under my belt and having enough behind me... Feel like I'm in that place and ticking the right boxes. It's a day-by-day thing, it's about getting through each session. As I'm tracking right now, touch wood it keeps going that way. I'm very eager to get out there.

"It's nice to have seven or eight days. I'll be using it the best I can. It will be nice to get some cricket but guess they'll make a call as late as they can."

Net time at the MCG! Trent Boult to get things started. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/RmM3w6rcm2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 18, 2019

Feeling confident about his current fitness levels, the left-arm pacer stated that he was "ticking all the right boxes" and was looking forward to playing the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG. Boult said,

"I don't really want to ignore it, I want to embrace it, appreciate that stage for what it is... Test cricket is my favourite format and this is a stage a lot of people dream of being on so to get this opportunity in my career is definitely something I'm looking forward to. If I can tick all the right boxes with my body, I can't wait."

New Zealand lost the first Test (day-night) against Australia by 296 runs played at the Optus Stadium. They play the third and final Test from January 3rd next year at Sydney before returning for a three-match ODI series in March.