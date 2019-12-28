×
Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20: Trent Boult to return home after fracturing right hand

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019 IST

Trent Boult will not play in the remainder of the series
Trent Boult will not play in the remainder of the series

What's the story?

New Zealand speedster, Trent Boult will return home after fracturing his right hand while batting on day three of the ongoing Boxing Day Test match against Australia. The left-arm fast bowler has been advised four weeks' rest to heal completely.

The background

Boult hasn't enjoyed the best of fortunes on the tour to Australia so far. He had missed the first Test of the series owing to a muscle injury and in the second match, he bowled 40 overs but could scalp only a single wicket. Even at Melbourne in the first innings, he lasted for 13 deliveries and scored 8 runs before Mitchell Starc rattled his stumps.

The heart of the matter

Boult will return home after suffering a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand and New Zealand are expected to announce a replacement for the pacer soon.

Boult's injury has worsened matters for the visitors, especially after they were shot out for 148, in reply to the Aussies' score of 471. In the process, the Black Caps conceded a first-innings lead of 319.

What's next?

Australia ended day 3 with a lead of 456 runs and 6 wickets in the bank. As far as Trent Boult's fitness is concerned, the left-arm fast bowler will target a return in the upcoming home series against India.

Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Trent Boult
