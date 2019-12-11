Australia vs New Zealand 2019: Hosts name unchanged side for first Test

Arvind S 11 Dec 2019, 18:13 IST

Australia have stuck with the same side that annihilated Pakistan in the Adelaide Test

Australia have named an unchanged side for the first Test against New Zealand starting 12 December at Perth.

Although James Pattinson and Michael Neser have continued to make a case for selection, coach Justin Langer and skipper Tim Paine believe that there is no reason to tinker with the side that thumped Pakistan 2-0 in a Test series last month.

Paine confirmed Australia's XI while speaking to the press ahead of the first Test.

"We've been playing some really good cricket, happy with the way it's going so we're trying to get a consistent team together and as I touched on after Adelaide, the great thing is we've got guys that are performing really well. That's what we wanted so we're going to go with the same team."

There were plenty of question marks surrounding David Warner's spot in the side after a shambolic Ashes campaign, but he responded in style in the series against Pakistan, notching up his first-ever triple-century and finishing with an average of 489 across two matches.

He received plenty of support from Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade and Joe Burns who will all be looking to keep their stellar form going when they take on a formidable New Zealand side who are coming off a confidence-boosting series win over England.

The two teams will square off in the first Test at Perth following which the action will shift to Melbourne for the second game.

The final match of the series will be played in Sydney.

Australia playing XI for first Test vs New Zealand: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood