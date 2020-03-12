Australia vs New Zealand 2020, 1st ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Australia v New Zealand Men's Retro ODI Series launch

Australia and New Zealand will reignite their Trans-Tasman rivalry on the cricket field as the two nations are set to battle against each other in a three-match ODI series. The Australians will host this series where both sides will don their retro kits. This series has already captured the attention of the cricket universe and looking at the high-quality players present in the two teams, the fans should expect this series to be a thriller.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to their new decade. New Zealand recently whitewashed India in a three-match ODI series while Australia have lost two ODI series this year already. Aaron Finch's men first lost to the Men in Blue before being blanked by South Africa in the 50-over format.

The Kiwis have established themselves as ODI specialists as the team does not have a very aggressive approach like England. New Zealand try to post 250-odd runs on the board and then try to defend it with their bowling skills. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are the two cornerstones of the team who have ensured that they stay at the top in this format.

On the other side, the middle-order of Australia will be an area of concern for the team because the likes of Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh could not get going against South Africa. Even the bowling attack needs to improve its performance.

Here is all you need to know about this match:

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match details

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date: 13 March 2020

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Predicted XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Prediction

Looking at the way the two teams have performed in the ODI format so far this year, New Zealand will start as the outright favorites to win this contest. They are coming off a brilliant performance against the mighty Indian team and even though Australia will be playing at home, the chances that the Blackcaps win this match are very high.

Where to watch the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series in India?

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecast LIVE on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on sonyliv.com.