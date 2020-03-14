Australia vs New Zealand 2020: Lockie Ferguson tests negative for Coronavirus; to fly back home

New Zealand Cricket have confirmed that pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was placed under isolation for a day after reporting a sore throat, has tested negative for Coronavirus.

Ferguson, who was a part of the squad against Australia for the first ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy (played at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground), underwent tests as he complained of discomfort in his throat. He is now expected to return home on Sunday morning.

The 28-year-old registered figures of 2/60 in nine overs in Friday's match. It was his first international game since returning from the calf injury sustained during the Test series (against the same opponents) in December last year. The injury meant that Ferguson had to miss out on the T20Is, ODIs, and the Tests against Virat Kohli's men.

Homeward bound. Lockie Ferguson has also been cleared to fly and will return to New Zealand tomorrow. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/QGpTVmIKku — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 14, 2020

Though it was announced earlier that the three-match ODI series between hosts Australia and New Zealand will be played behind closed doors, it has now been confirmed by Cricket Australia that the two remaining fixtures of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, as well as Australia's upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis, have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 concerns.

The second and third ODI were scheduled to be played on March 15th (Sydney) and March 20th (Hobart) respectively, while the three-match T20I series was due to begin on March 24th at Dunedin.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Kane Richardson, who did not feature in the first ODI as he underwent tests for Coronavirus after complaining of a mild sore throat, has also tested negative.