Australia vs New Zealand 2020 ODIs: Live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads

Chappell-Hadlee Trophy - ODI series 2020

Australia is set to host their Trans-tasman rivals New Zealand in a 3-match One Day International series between March 13-20, 2020. Australia is coming off a whitewash from the Proteas, while the Kiwis have blanked India last month.

Head-to-Head Series in Australia

The Kiwis have played 5 ODI bilateral series in Australia. But they have managed to secure the title honours just once, and that was way back in 1983 (Only ODI 1-0). In the remaining four, the Kangaroos have comfortably swept the Kiwis on two occasions (2007 2-0, 2016 3-0), and have shared the honours with their rivals in 2004 (1-1) and 2009 (2-2).

The Australians were defeated in their most recent ODI series against South Africa as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat. But they will take some cues from their impressive home record against New Zealand. On the flip side, the Black Caps will be brimming with confidence after sweeping India (3-0) and the Kane Williamson army will look to continue their momentum against Kangaroos to end their 27-year drought in Australia.

Australia vs New Zealand 2020: Telecast and live stream

Cricket Australia official broadcast partner, Foxtel Sports will provide ad-break free telecast during play on FOX CRICKET and FOX SPORTS Ultra HD (Channel 508). The live streaming lovers can catch the exclusive action on Kayo Sports. Alongside these, ABC Radio and Macquarie Sports Radio will provide ball by ball commentary of the game across Australia. The cricket fans residing in New Zealand can catch the live feed on Sky Sports 2 (Channel 052) and Sky Sports NZ app.

Sony Sports reserves the broadcast rights for the series in India and they will televise the exclusive feed on four channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD, alongside OTT platform SonyLIV.

The other broadcasters sharing the live feed of the ODI series are:

Afghanistan: Sony Liv App

Bangladesh: Sony Six

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

England: BT Sport

Ireland: BT Sport

Pakistan: Sony Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports Nz

Canada: ATN Cricket

Fiji: Fiji TV

South Africa: Super Sports 5

Singapore: Fox Sports Asia

Netherlands: SportsMax

Caribbean Islands (West Indies): Flow Sports

United Arab Emirates: bein Sports

Zimbabwe and other African Countries: Kwese Sports

Papua New Guinea: NBC

New Zealand tour of Australia 2020 schedule

1st ODI: 13th March 2020 (Friday)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Time: 14:30 PM (Australia), 16:30 PM (New Zealand) & 09:00 AM (India)

2nd ODI: 15th March 2020 (Sunday)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Time: 10:30 AM (Australia), 12:30 PM (New Zealand) & 05:00 AM (India)

3rd ODI: 20th March 2020 (Friday)

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Time: 14:30 PM (Australia), 16:30 PM (New Zealand) & 09:00 AM (India)

Post-series schedules

After the conclusion of the ODI series, both the sides will visit the Kiwi shores to play a three match T20I series between March 24-29, 2020.

New Zealand tour of Australia 2020 Squads

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), D'Arcy Short (WK), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.