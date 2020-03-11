Australia vs New Zealand 2020 ODIs: Live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads
Australia is set to host their Trans-tasman rivals New Zealand in a 3-match One Day International series between March 13-20, 2020. Australia is coming off a whitewash from the Proteas, while the Kiwis have blanked India last month.
Head-to-Head Series in Australia
The Kiwis have played 5 ODI bilateral series in Australia. But they have managed to secure the title honours just once, and that was way back in 1983 (Only ODI 1-0). In the remaining four, the Kangaroos have comfortably swept the Kiwis on two occasions (2007 2-0, 2016 3-0), and have shared the honours with their rivals in 2004 (1-1) and 2009 (2-2).
The Australians were defeated in their most recent ODI series against South Africa as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat. But they will take some cues from their impressive home record against New Zealand. On the flip side, the Black Caps will be brimming with confidence after sweeping India (3-0) and the Kane Williamson army will look to continue their momentum against Kangaroos to end their 27-year drought in Australia.
Australia vs New Zealand 2020: Telecast and live stream
Cricket Australia official broadcast partner, Foxtel Sports will provide ad-break free telecast during play on FOX CRICKET and FOX SPORTS Ultra HD (Channel 508). The live streaming lovers can catch the exclusive action on Kayo Sports. Alongside these, ABC Radio and Macquarie Sports Radio will provide ball by ball commentary of the game across Australia. The cricket fans residing in New Zealand can catch the live feed on Sky Sports 2 (Channel 052) and Sky Sports NZ app.
Sony Sports reserves the broadcast rights for the series in India and they will televise the exclusive feed on four channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD, alongside OTT platform SonyLIV.
The other broadcasters sharing the live feed of the ODI series are:
Afghanistan: Sony Liv App
Bangladesh: Sony Six
Sri Lanka: Sony Six
England: BT Sport
Ireland: BT Sport
Pakistan: Sony Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports Nz
Canada: ATN Cricket
Fiji: Fiji TV
South Africa: Super Sports 5
Singapore: Fox Sports Asia
Netherlands: SportsMax
Caribbean Islands (West Indies): Flow Sports
United Arab Emirates: bein Sports
Zimbabwe and other African Countries: Kwese Sports
Papua New Guinea: NBC
New Zealand tour of Australia 2020 schedule
1st ODI: 13th March 2020 (Friday)
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Time: 14:30 PM (Australia), 16:30 PM (New Zealand) & 09:00 AM (India)
2nd ODI: 15th March 2020 (Sunday)
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Time: 10:30 AM (Australia), 12:30 PM (New Zealand) & 05:00 AM (India)
3rd ODI: 20th March 2020 (Friday)
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Time: 14:30 PM (Australia), 16:30 PM (New Zealand) & 09:00 AM (India)
Post-series schedules
After the conclusion of the ODI series, both the sides will visit the Kiwi shores to play a three match T20I series between March 24-29, 2020.
New Zealand tour of Australia 2020 Squads
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), D'Arcy Short (WK), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.
New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.
Published 11 Mar 2020, 16:08 IST