×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
105   //    22 Oct 2018, 21:08 IST

Pakistan and Australia will resume their battle once again in T20 internationals after the completion of the Test series. Australia will be looking to start afresh leaving behind the bitter memories of the test series. Pakistan humiliated them in the longest format of the game and it won't be easy for them to recover from it.

The first game of the three-match series is scheduled to be held on 24th of this month at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Here, in this article, we will predict the probable playing XIs for both the teams.

Australia

D Arcy Short has been in an excellent form in recent times for Australia.
D Arcy Short has been in an excellent form in recent times for Australia.

Australia played a one-off T20I match against UAE in between which they easily managed to win by 7 wickets. The Australian bowlers did a wonderful job restricting the opposition to 117/6 in 20 overs. Barring Andrew Tye, everyone was impressive and are likely to retain their spot in the squad. One possible change would be Mitchell Starc coming in place for Andrew Tye.

In batting, D'Arcy Short was brilliant during his unbeaten knock of 68 and is set to open the innings along with the skipper. There is a little chance that the remaining line-up would be tinkered for this match.

Probable Playing XI

Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Mcdermott, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman will be the key for Pakistan in this series.
Fakhar Zaman will be the key for Pakistan in this series.

After the 1-0 win over Australia in the test series, the Pakistani team will be riding high on confidence for sure. They will try to repeat the performance in the shorter version of the game. Apart from the recent test series win, they also defeated the same opposition in T20Is in Zimbabwe not long ago. This certainly gives them an advantage over the visiting team.

Fakhar Zaman had played a brilliant inning of 91 against the Aussies in the tri-series final and would be the obvious choice to open the innings for the team. He is likely to be joined by Mohammad Hafeez at the top of the order as he did in the test series. The openers will be followed by a strong middle-order which consists of Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Given the number of all-rounders present in the 15-member squad, it is going to be a tough job for management to choose the ones who will be playing in this match. Asif Ali and Shadab Khan can be sure of their spot while it will be interesting to see if selectors go with Faheem Ashraf or they prefer Imad Wasim.

Probable Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf/Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs Australia 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Glenn Maxwell Fakhar Zaman
Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
Flashback: Pakistan vs. Australia 2014
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Strong comeback from Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Preview, Match Details, Head...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia announce T20I squad for Pakistan tour; Finch...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia: The Aussie humiliation in Abu Dhabi
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018, First Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Usman Khawaja: From being a doubtful starter to playing a...
RELATED STORY
3 changes that can help Pakistan beat Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
| Sat, 29 Sep
PAKA 278/10 & 261/7
AUS 494/4
Match Drawn
PAKA VS AUS live score
1st Test | Sun, 07 Oct
PAK 482/10 & 181/6
AUS 202/10 & 362/8
Match Drawn
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Tue, 16 Oct
PAK 282/10 & 400/9
AUS 145/10 & 164/10
Pakistan win by 373 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
Only T20I | Today
UAE 117/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 119/3 (16.1 ov)
Australia win by 7 wickets
UAE VS AUS live score
1st T20I | Wed, 24 Oct, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 26 Oct, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 28 Oct, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us