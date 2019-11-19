Australia vs Pakistan 2019: Tim Paine says the team's goal is to regain number 1 Test ranking

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 19 Nov 2019, 17:16 IST

Pakistan v Australia: 1st Test - Day Five

What's the story?

Australia's Test captain, Tim Paine took part in an interview ahead of his team's two-match Test series against Pakistan. The Aussie skipper touched a host of topics from the Test team's goals to his cricketing future during this conversation.

The background

Tim Paine had taken over the Australian team's captaincy after Cricket Australia suspended the side's former captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner. Paine struggled to lead his nation in the first few months, however, he had recently helped the Australian team retain the Ashes under his captaincy.

Though the wicket-keeper batsman has always given his best on the field, there have also been questions over his individual form in the batting department. Besides, the Hobart-born player is also on the verge of turning 35 years old soon. Thus, the Australian fans have urged the board to look for an alternative to Paine.

The heart of the matter

"Our goal is to get back to that No.1 ranking and we want to win that Test Championship."



Tim Paine wants to utilize his time remaining to ensure 🇦🇺 get back on top!https://t.co/78fJQkQJCt — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2019

Talking to the media ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, Tim Paine hinted that this might be his last summer for the Australian team. He said:

"It might be [my last summer], I’m not too sure,” he said. “I haven't looked at it that way at the moment. But as I've said many a time, I’m enjoying doing it. I feel good physically, I feel good mentally. So while that continues, and I'm scoring enough runs and keeping well enough, then I'd like to continue. But I know when you get to my age, that can change really quickly. I'm not going to look too far ahead. I'm really looking forward to this summer."

Paine then shifted his focus to the team goals stating that the former world number 1 Test team, Australia aims to regain its top spot soon. He added:

"It's a conversation we touched on lightly last night – what is this Test team's goal? And obviously, at the moment, and speaking even really briefly with a lot of the players this morning, our goal is to get back to that No.1 ranking and we want to win that Test Championship. To do that, we're going to have to be good enough to win in India, and we're going to have to be good enough to beat everyone, everywhere. It's the only way we're going to get to where we want to get to. It's an exciting period, and I'm looking forward to being part of the start of that and there is no end point at the moment.”

He further discussed his importance in the team given that the role of the captain and the wicket-keeper are two of the most critiqued positions in the Australian Test team. The 34-year-old concluded by admitting that it is natural for the discussions of a new Test captain to pop up when the current leader gets older.

What's next?

Tim Paine will lead Australia in the 2-Test series versus Pakistan. The 2015 World Cup winners will be looking to win their first home series under the ICC World Test Championship.