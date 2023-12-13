Australia vs Pakistan 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Australia vs Pakistan Test series will start tomorrow in Perth. It will be a three-match series between the defending champions and the current tabletoppers of the ICC World Test Championship. All three games will be a part of the ongoing WTC cycle.

Pakistan are currently at the top of the standings, having earned 100% points from their away series against Sri Lanka. They will be keen to maintain the points percentage.

Australia drew the Ashes by 2-2 against England and the defending champions will aim to record their first series win of the new cycle.

Before the Australia vs Pakistan series starts, here's a look at the schedule, telecast and live streaming details for the three matches.

Australia vs Pakistan Test series 2023 schedule (with timings in IST)

The first Test of the series will be played in Perth, and it will begin at 7:50 AM IST. The second Test will take place in Melbourne, while the third match is scheduled to be hosted by Sydney. Both games will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

1st Test - December 14 to 18, 7:50 am IST, Perth.

2nd Test - December 26 to 30, 5:00 am IST, Melbourne.

3rd Test - January 3 to 7, 5:00 am IST, Sydney.

Australia vs Pakistan Tests 2023 telecast channel list

Star Sports network has secured the rights to telecast and live stream all three matches of this series in India. The first Test will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, while the other two Tests will be live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live streaming of the entire series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Only English commentary option is available for the three-match series. Here is the telecast channel list:

India: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD (1st Test), Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD (2nd and 3rd Tests), Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel and Fox Cricket.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this series. Pakistan lost the previous Test series against Australia by 0-1.