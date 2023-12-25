Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan will begin on December 26. The famous Boxing Day Test will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, with Australia leading the series 1-0.

The Aussies were ruthless in the opening game of the series. They completely outplayed Pakistan and will be hoping for a similar performance in Melbourne to wrap up the series with one game to go. Pakistan will have to pull up their socks to draw level the series.

On the back of 164 from David Warner and 90 from Mitchell Marsh, Australia posted a mammoth 487 on the board in the first innings of the first Test. Aamer Jamal grabbed a six-fer for Pakistan on his Test debut. In reply, Pakistan got bundled out on 271, with each of Australia’s six bowlers picking up at least a wicket.

Fifties from Usman Khawaja (90) and Marsh (63*) helped Australia score 233 before declaring in the second innings. A collective effort from the Australian bowlers helped them knock over Pakistan on a modest total of 89 to win the game by a big margin of 360 runs.

Pakistan struggled in all three departments in the first Test and a series loss looms large over them. They looked like a fish out of water in Perth and will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance to keep the series alive. The Aussies will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Australia vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Pakistan tour of Australia 2023

Date and Time: December 26 – December 30, 2023, Tuesday, 5 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Australia vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a sporty one, with equal assistance to the batters and the pacers. The pacers will get some lateral movement off the surface through the five days and the batters will have to be patient. Once they get their eye in, they can score big at this venue.

Australia vs Pakistan Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain predicted on the opening day of the Test match. The conditions will improve as the Test progresses, with the temperature expected to be in the low 20s.

Australia vs Pakistan Probable XI

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan

Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Australia were brilliant in the first Test in Perth and have taken an early lead in the series. Pakistan will have to fire in unison to challenge the high-flying Aussies in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, starting on Tuesday.

Australia looks strong on paper and expect them to wrap up the series in Melbourne itself.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

