Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the third and final Test of the three-match series, starting Wednesday, January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia claimed the series after winning the Boxing Day Test by 79 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It also happened to be Australia’s 18th win in a row in Tests at home against Pakistan.

At one point in time, Pakistan seemed to be in command, but Pat Cummins picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to blow the visitors away. He also accounted for a fifer in the first game.

David Warner, in the meantime, is set to play in his farewell Test in front of his home crowd. The southpaw is the second-highest run-scorer of the series, having notched a spectacular hundred at the Perth Stadium.

As far as Pakistan are concerned, Shan Masood is in decent form, but Babar Azam has not been at his very best. Aamer Jamal has picked up 12 wickets and has been impressive on his debut series in Tests.

Australia vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Pakistan tour of Australia

Date and Time: January 3, 2023, 05:00 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 71 times in Tests since 1956. Australia have won 36 of them while Pakistan won 15. 20 matches ended in draws.

Matches Played: 71

Australia: 36

Pakistan: 15

Draw: 20

Australia vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCG is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Teams have scored at rates of above 3 in Test matches since 2000. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Australia vs Pakistan Weather Report

There is a chance of rain on all five days of the Test match. The sun will be out, but clouds will be there as well. Temperatures will be around 27 degrees Celsius with the humidity on the higher side.

Australia vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Australia will go into the match as favorites without a shred of a doubt. Having won 18 Tests in a row against Pakistan at home, they will look for a 3-0 whitewash.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

