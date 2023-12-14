Australia vs Pakistan, First Test: Playing XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia will clash against Pakistan in the first Test of their three-match series at Perth Stadium in Perth, starting on December 14, Thursday.

Australia, under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, are going into this game with just one change from the last Ashes Test with Nathan Lyon replacing Todd Murphy, who has been under-performing.

Australia have selected in-form Mitchell Marsh ahead of Cameron Green, who was part of the Western Australia squad in the Sheffield Shield and in the PM's XI game vs Pakistan. Aussies' latest pace sensation, Lance Morris' wait for his international debut continues.

Pakistan will be under new skipper Shan Masood, who has replaced Babar Azam. They will be without leggie Abrar Ahmed, who will miss out due to leg injury. Interestingly, they opted against picking a frontline spinner, Sajid Ali or Noman Ali, and will be relying heavily on part-time spinner Salman Agha.

Pakistan will go into this match with an all pace attack. Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad will make their Test debuts with Hasan Ali missing out. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been selected ahead of Mohammed Rizwan.

Australia vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Date and Time: December 14 to 18, 07:50 am IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 69

Australia won: 34

Pakistan won: 15

Drawn: 20

Australia vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be hard, fast, and bouncy, with a shade of green. Pacers will love to bowl on this wicket and batters should expect a difficult time dealing with the pace and bounce.

Australia vs Pakistan Weather Report

The weather in Perth is warm, with temperatures ranging around 30 degrees Celsius throughout the game. The humidity levels will range around 64 percent.

Australia vs Pakistan Playing XIs

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Australia have played three Tests at this stadium, having won all of those games against India, New Zealand, and West Indies. With a perfect record in their favor at this venue, the Pat Cummins-led side are expected to emerge victorious against Pakistan.

Prediction: Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the series

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar