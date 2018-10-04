Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Preview, Match Details, Head to Head, Squad Analysis

V Shashank FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 04 Oct 2018, 02:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v Pakistan

Australian cricket team, under the leadership of Tim Paine, would be touring UAE to take on the mighty Pakistan for a series comprising two Tests and three T20Is which would be played at Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 7-October 28.

With the duo of Steve Smith and David Warner nowhere in the picture, the task of putting up a competitive total might seem a bit daunting for the Australian unit. Though the present Australian lineup is potent enough to give a tough fight to Sarfraz's men, it certainly won't be enough to down the Pakistani unit.

The hosts will look to go all guns blazing, and not leave a stone unturned in decimating the Kangaroos from the very outset. They would be relying on the services of Azhar Ali, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, and Shadab Khan in order to inflict some damage to the Australian core.

Tests

1st Test: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai - October 7-11, 11:30 IST, 6:00 GMT.

2nd Test: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi - October 16-20, 11:30 IST, 6:00 GMT.

T20Is

1st T20I: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi - October 24, 21:30 IST, 16:00 GMT.

2nd T20I: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai - October 26, 21:30 IST, 16:00 GMT.

3rd T20I: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai - October 28, 21:30 IST, 16:00 GMT.

Previous Head to Head in Tests

Australia and Pakistan have battled it out on 62 occasions in red-ball cricket, with the former winning on 31 occasions, Pakistan on 14 occasions and the remaining 17 ending in a draw.

Previous Head to Head in T20Is

Both units have crossed paths on 17 occasions. In these interactions, Pakistan have managed to emerge victorious on 10 occasions leaving the Aussies with 7 victories to their name.

Squad Analysis

Australia's 15-man squad for Tests

Tim Paine(c, wk), Shaun Marsh, Nathon Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Jon Holland, Travis Head, Aaron Finch, Brendan Doggett, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh(vc), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser.

Pakistan's 18-man squad for Tests

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c,wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez.