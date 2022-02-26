Australia vs Pakistan in Pakistan: How have the visitors fared historically?

The last time an Australia vs Pakistan Test was played on Pakistani soil, not a single player from Pakistan or Australia's current Test squads had made their debut. Seven members of Australia's current squad were less than six years old. One of them wasn't even born by then.

Two of the players in Pakistan’s current squad were also yet to be born when Mark Taylor-led Australia notched up a 1-0 series win over a Pakistan team led by Amir Sohail. That was the last time Australia played a Test in Pakistan, in 1998!.

As the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium buckles up to host the Aussies for their first Test in the country after 24 years, let’s take a look at how Australia have fared in the longest format against Pakistan, in Pakistan.

Australia have a very ordinary record against Pakistan in that country

Australia vs Pakistan in Pakistan: Head to Head

In 19 Australia vs Pakistan Tests played in Pakistan, Australia have been on the losing side seven times, two of the losses being innings defeat. Since playing their first ever Test in Pakistan in October 1956, at the National Stadium, they have managed 10 draws and have registered only two wins.

These two victories were: a seven-wicket win over Imtiaz Ahmed-led Pakistan in the second test, in November 1959, at the Gaddafi Stadium; and an innings and 99 runs victory over Aamir Sohail’s team in the first test in October 1998, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia vs Pakistan in Pakistan: Top performances

Even though Pakistan holds the edge over Australia in home Tests, many Australian batters and bowlers have made a mark in these Tests.

In 10 innings against Pakistan in their backyard, Mark Taylor plundered 619 runs at an impressive average of 77.38. The highlight of his performances in this Asian nation was an unbeaten 334 in the second Test at the Arbab Niaz stadium during Australia’s 1998-1999 tour.

Australian legend Shane Warne has an enviable record in Pakistan

Left-arm unorthodox spinner Lindsay Kline, who played one test against Pakistan during a three-match series in 1959-60, ran through their batting with incredible figures of 7-75. Australia secured a 7-wicket win - their first ever Test win in Pakistan - thanks to Kline's performance.

Another Aussie who cherished playing Tests against Pakistan in their own conditions was the legendary Shane Warne. He snared 18 wickets across 3 Tests in Pakistan which included a five-wicket haul and a six-wicket haul.

Australia vs Pakistan in Pakistan: Can history be rewritten?

Led by Pat Cummins, the 18-man Test squad that Australia has announced for this tour is a formidable force. It has the right ingredients to give the home team a run for their money. The batting line-up boasts of the current top-ranked Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne, fourth-ranked Steve Smith, fifth-ranked Travis Head, and David Warner, ranked 11.

In bowling, Australia will have the services of the top-ranked Test bowler Pat Cummins, eighth-ranked Josh Hazlewood, 13th-ranked Mitchell Starc as well as the veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia are coming off a comprehensive win over England in the Ashes series

Australia vs Pakistan in Pakistan: What to expect this time?

With the result of each game having a bearing on the World Test Championship rankings, both sides will bring their A-game to the series. As of 19th February, 2022, Australia and Pakistan sit second and third in the table respectively.

Both teams will enter this contest having won their last Test series. Australia had thumped England 4-0 while Pakistan’s last Test series saw a 2-0 win over Bangladesh, in Bangladesh.

The three Australia vs Pakistan Tests will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, National Stadium in Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With Australia’s patchy record against spin in Asia in recent years, the curators would be tempted to prepare a turning pitch. But, in that scenario, Nathan Lyon will be licking his lips. He could be a key performer for Australia.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat