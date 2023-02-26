Australia vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final?

It will be Australia vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday (February 26).

The Aussies will go into the summit clash as the firm favourites, having won five of the last six editions of the competition. For South Africa, it will be a historic occasion, marking the first team a Proteas team (male or female) will be part of a cricket World Cup final.

Australia and South Africa have taken contrasting paths to the T20 World Cup 2023 final. Meg Lanning’s side cruised through the group stage, winning all four games. They kicked off their campaign with a thumping 97-run triumph over New Zealand and followed that up with an eight-wicket hammering of Bangladesh. The defending champions then cantered home to a ten-wicket win over Sri Lanka before getting the better of South Africa by six wickets in their last group game.

A resolute India gave them some tense moments in the first semifinal. However, the Aussies, as they have so often done, found a way out and booked their place in yet another World Cup final with a close five-run win.

Meanwhile, when hosts South Africa went down to Sri Lanka in the tournament opener by three runs, their hopes of reaching the knockouts suffered a major blow. A 65-run win over New Zealand was a much-needed buffer even as they failed to stand up to the Aussie challenge. A comprehensive ten-wicket victory over Bangladesh confirmed South Africa’s berth in the semifinals.

England went into their knockout clash against the Proteas as the firm favourites. However, South Africa came up with an inspirational effort to stun England by six runs and book their place in a World Cup final for the first time.

Having already created history, the hosts will now be raring to go all the way to clinch the trophy at home. However, it would be a gigantic task, as Australia have won all six T20Is played between the two teams.

A battle of South Africa’s pacers vs Australia’s batters

According to experts, the battle between South Africa’s fast bowlers and Australia’s batters is likely to be the clinching factor in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final. Most pundits reckon the hosts have the best pace-bowling lineup in the competition, while Australia have the strongest batting unit.

If we analyse the T20 World Cup 2023 stats, Alyssa Healy (171 runs), captain Meg Lanning (139) and Beth Mooney (132) have made significant contributions with the willow for Australia. After Healy was dismissed for 25 in the semifinal against India, Mooney (54 off 37) and Lanning (49* off 34) lifted the Aussies to what proved to be a match-winning total.

The contribution of all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was named the Player of the Match in the semis, can also make a huge difference to Australia’s fortunes. Gardner’s 18-ball 31 and two wickets hurt India massively in the knockout clash. While batting is their stronger suit, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown have made significant contributions with the ball as well.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka has been excellent with the ball. The pacer dismantled England’s chase with figures of 4-29 in the semi-final, three of the scalps coming in one over. The Proteas will bank on her to fire against the Aussies. Veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail also came up with the goods against England. She claimed 3-27, getting the big scalps of Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Heather Knight.

South Africa’s batting has not been consistent, but they have found form in the last couple of games. Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have scored half-centuries in their last two games, while Marizanne Kapp played a blinder of a cameo in the semifinal against England. The big question, though is, can they stand up to Australia’s might?

What both captains said ahead of T20 World Cup 2023 final

According to Australian captain Lanning, the team that handles nerves better under pressure is likely to come out triumphant. Speaking ahead of the final, she said:

“I personally think it comes down to holding your nerve under pressure and executing your skills as best you can, when the pressure's on. And that's, that's where it's going to be decided … It's just about riding those waves. And then when you get the opportunity to really put the foot down, then, you know, we need to make sure we're ready to take that."

Meanwhile, South African captain Sune Luus said that both teams are aware of what they will be up against. She believes that it could come down to how things pan out on the big day. Luus said:

"I think obviously the pace attack is one of our strongest attacks, and it's one of the strongest attacks in the world. I don't think we're going to take that away. Obviously, Australia know what's coming. I think it's going to be a very even contest. It's just going to depend on the day - whose day it is and matchups as well. So, we'll take it from there.”

Prediction: Australia to win

Poll : 0 votes