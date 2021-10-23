Australia vs South Africa Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The opening game of the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup is an enticing Group 1 clash as Australia take on South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 23.

South Africa, despite being without AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Chris Morris due to various reasons, have molded themselves into an impressive T20I side. Although they aren't as fancied as the other teams in the T20 World Cup, the Proteas are in a rich vein of form. Apart from winning both of their warm-up games, South Africa beat defending champions West Indies in a five-match T20I series earlier this year.

Australia, on the other hand, have seen their T20I form taper off drastically over the last year or two. The Kangaroos have never won the T20 World Cup and early signs point towards another disappointing edition in the marquee ICC event, with several issues being exposed in recent series losses.

However, Australia have been in the spotlight so often in ICC tournaments and know how to deal with pressure. With a variety of bonafide T20 matchwinners to counter South Africa's well-rounded outfit, Aaron Finch's men are as dangerous as any other side in the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2021: Can underrated South Africa make an early statement?

South Africa will need a stable opening partnership involving Quinton de Kock in the T20 World Cup

South Africa don't have too many big names in their T20 World Cup squad, but what they do have are players who know their roles in the team. Quinton de Kock has been in a rich vein of form since giving up captaincy, while Rassie van der Dussen is one of the best T20I batters in the world right now.

Although skipper Temba Bavuma's batting position and intent are both under question, South Africa have the batting firepower to counter the Aussie bowlers. In-form players like David Miller and Aiden Markram are present to take advantage of the crucial middle-overs phase, while the all-rounders have come up with valuable lower-order contributions.

It's in the bowling department where South Africa's riches really start to show. Apart from the fearsome pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, the Proteas have the highest-ranked T20I bowler in the world, Tabraiz Shamsi. The wily spinner has already scalped 28 T20I wickets this calendar year, and given Australia's struggles against spin, will play a crucial role.

Australia need to sort out their problems immediately, because conditions aren't going to get any easier in the UAE. David Warner is in an abysmal rut right now, and the team is heavily reliant on Finch, No. 3 Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith to come up with the goods.

With one of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood set to miss out on the playing XI, Marsh and Marcus Stoinis need to fill in for the third pacer's role while hoping that Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa keep things tight.

Glenn Maxwell, who is in one of the most prolific purple patches of his career, will be of vital importance to Australia's hopes in the T20 World Cup. Can the explosive batter carry the lineup against a well-rounded South African attack? It would be imprudent to put it past him, but Maxwell is bound to run out of match-winning performances at some point.

Overall, South Africa seem to have the better team on paper. Their batters may not be as high-profile, but they have the bowling attack and gameplan to thwart Australia, who are yet to arrive at their ideal T20I playing XI. While Australia cannot be ruled out at any cost, the Proteas might be able to capitalize on their recent momentum and get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Prediction: South Africa to win Match 13 of the T20 World Cup

